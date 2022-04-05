LSU baseball gets back in the win column against Grambling

After another 2-2 week and a series loss to Auburn, LSU needed a bounce-back heading into a midweek contest against Grambling on Tuesday night. It got back in the win column as the Tigers won 16-3 in a game that was called early after seven innings with a run rule.

However, things did not start out well for LSU in this one, and it looked like it could be heading for a tough game. Grambling scored two runs on Grant Taylor in the top of the first to take an early lead. But in the bottom of the first, LSU tied the game with a two-run home run by Jacob Berry.

In the bottom of the second, LSU scored four more runs as Hayden Travinski hit a solo homer, Collier Cranford scored on a fielding error, and Jordan Thompson hit a two-RBI double to score Cade Doughty and Berry and increase the lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the LSU offense erupted as it scored a whopping nine runs. It started out with a Gavin Dugas RBI single, followed by a Travinski two-run homer, a two-run Dylan Crews missile, a Tre Morgan RBI single, a Thompson RBI single, and a two-RBI Cranford single to make it 15-2.

In the top of the fifth, Grambling scored an unearned run after an LSU error to make it 15-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Josh Stevenson scored on a passed ball to make it 16-3.

With the win, LSU moves to 20-9 on the year and their next game will be in Starkville, Mississippi, as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Friday at 7 pm.

