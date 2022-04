Family relationships can be complicated, but setting boundaries can lead to healthier ones. The other day, I was on the phone with a family member and I could sense the conversation was going to turn into a manipulative monologue. This particular relative has a habit of being passive aggressive, energy-draining, and tries to guilt-trip me into behaving in a way she thinks is acceptable. My gut told me to cut the call short to preserve my mental health and avoid a downward emotional spiral. I was apprehensive because my subconscious told me that would be “rude,” so I sat through the call to my detriment. I spent the rest of the evening in a rut, crying, and consoling my inner child because I didn’t set a boundary I should have.

