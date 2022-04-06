Police say car slams into gate of Russian Embassy in Romanian capital and catches fire; 1 dead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has seized tens of millions of dollars in crypto assets from an individual who allegedly sold illicit goods and laundered funds through the Dark Web. According to a new press release, the DOJ captured $34 million in digital assets from a Florida man in...
Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
Animal bait was apparently used by a 52-year-old woman to lure unsuspecting animals along High Street in Armadale, a suburb of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. A witness claimed that the woman that bait consisted of pieces of meat. Animal Bait. On Tuesday night, April 5, the police were alerted of...
A 'lake of blood' has been created in front of a Russian embassy in Lithuania to to condemn Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine invasion. The protest in Lithuanian capital Vilnius aims to highlight the threat of genocide from Russian military operations and highlight to diplomats the horror of Putin's war.
March 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces have targeted a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the shelling killed several people, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday. The State Emergency Services of Ukraine said in a statement that the Retroville Mall was attacked late on Sunday and the shelling sparked fires in the parking lot and on four floors of the retail center.
Two people were found dead Monday in a car near Lake De Soto, according to the Lake City Police Department. Police said they located the bodies after they were called about 10:45 a.m. to Northeast Hernando Avenue. The two had suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their names are not being...
ROCHESTER N.Y. — Police confirmed that a car collided with a bridge on Maple Street and Saxton Street in Rochester, setting the car on fire. First responders pulled two people with non-life-threatening injuries to safety. News10NBC has a crew on the scene. Rochester Police Department responded to the crash...
A Massachusetts school superintendent is facing a federal charge for allegedly lying to officials about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate for chief of police, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark, 51, allegedly sent the messages to a candidate seeking to become the town's chief of police, causing them to drop out of contention.
As a man in Hurst fired a gun on SWAT officers outside of his house on Tuesday, they returned fire and shot him dead, Hurst police said. The violent end to a standoff came after about six hours of attempted negotiation at the house in the 600 block of Willow Street. No one beyond the suspect was injured.
The driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla was killed when the car ran off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames on River Road near Blue Spring Road shortly before 8 a.m. March 13, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department. Police, who responded to a call for...
Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
Here's Who Actually Makes Costco Kirkland Products (#2 Will Surprise You) Dr. Kellyann: "Slimming Down After 60 Comes Down to This" Virginia: Say Bye To Expensive Solar Panels If You Own A Home in Ashburn. Energybillcruncher. Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement. Goldco.
A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court passed...
Comments / 0