Public Safety

Police say car slams into gate of Russian Embassy in Romanian capital and catches fire; 1 dead.

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 1 day ago

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Police say car slams into...

abcnews.go.com

cbs17

2 found dead in car after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
DURHAM, NC
Romesentinel.com

Police say Rome man smashed car window

ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
ROME, NY
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Several dead after Russian forces attack shopping mall in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

March 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces have targeted a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the shelling killed several people, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday. The State Emergency Services of Ukraine said in a statement that the Retroville Mall was attacked late on Sunday and the shelling sparked fires in the parking lot and on four floors of the retail center.
News4Jax.com

2 found dead in car near Lake De Soto, Lake City police say

Two people were found dead Monday in a car near Lake De Soto, according to the Lake City Police Department. Police said they located the bodies after they were called about 10:45 a.m. to Northeast Hernando Avenue. The two had suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their names are not being...
LAKE CITY, FL
WHEC TV-10

Car catches fire after colliding with a bridge, two injured

ROCHESTER N.Y. — Police confirmed that a car collided with a bridge on Maple Street and Saxton Street in Rochester, setting the car on fire. First responders pulled two people with non-life-threatening injuries to safety. News10NBC has a crew on the scene. Rochester Police Department responded to the crash...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

School superintendent arrested for allegedly lying about sending threats to local police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent is facing a federal charge for allegedly lying to officials about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate for chief of police, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark, 51, allegedly sent the messages to a candidate seeking to become the town's chief of police, causing them to drop out of contention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
KHON2

March 21: Police investigating shots fired at cars

March 21: Police investigating shots fired at cars
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court passed...
