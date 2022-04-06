ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

County supports grant for new fire, EMS radios

By By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
 1 day ago
Paul Whitehurst of the Wilson County Firemen’s Association updates county commissioners on a federal grant application to equip volunteer fire departments with new radios during the Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting on Monday.

Wilson County commissioners agreed Monday to fund a shared 10% local match to provide volunteer fire departments with new portable radios.

The Wilson County Firemen’s Association sought assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Officials say the association should know by summer or fall whether it will receive the $2 million grant.

Paul Whitehurst of the Wilson County Firemen’s Association told commissioners the group took a regional approach, applying for money to equip Wilson County EMS, Nash County EMS and Wilson County’s volunteer fire departments. The Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department submitted the grant application.

Whitehurst said a previous $1 million grant would have been insufficient to purchase all the 800-megahertz radios that volunteer departments need. In order to qualify for a $2 million grant, applicants must represent a service area with more than 100,000 people. Whitehurst said Nash County agreed to join the regional grant application to provide new radios for Nash County EMS.

If awarded, the grant will provide 274 portable radios, 64 mobile radios and 12 base station radios. Both Wilson and Nash counties would be responsible for part of a required 10% local match and 2% consulting fee.

Wilson County’s projected cost is $303,990, which includes nearly $86,000 for VIPER tower site upgrades, $181,790 for the local match and $36,359 for the consultant fee. The county plans to use American Rescue Plan dollars for its portion of the local match.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

• Commissioners approved resolutions in support of distressed water grants. Officials say the county needs state assistance for the projects. Wilson County’s southwestern water district has been designated as a distressed unit and needs to replace a water supply booster pump station, which includes building a new public water system interconnection with the town of Lucama, and to expand the water distribution system to serve new customers.

• Commissioners approved an EMS medical director agreement. This agreement will provide for an assistant EMS medical director to work with Dr. Thomas Hooper, who is Wilson County’s EMS medical director, for several months. Hooper would then transition to the role of assistant EMS medical director and later retire from service in that role. Under the agreement, Dr. Andrew Bouland would serve as assistant EMS medical director for the first six months, then transition to medical director.

