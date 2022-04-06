ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Thunder win 2nd straight, send Blazers to 8th loss in row

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jaylen Hoard scored a career-high 24 points and tied a career high with 20 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-94 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Thunder (24-55) have won back-to-back games, narrowing their chances of earning one of the bottom three spots in the NBA overall standings, and the enhanced chances in the draft lottery that comes with that finish.

The Blazers (27-52) have lost eight consecutive games.

Just a few days earlier, Hoard was with Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate.

But in the three games since being added to the Thunder on a 10-day contract via the hardship exemption, Hoard has recorded two 20-rebound games.

Hoard was joined Tuesday by two other former Oklahoma City Blue teammates, Georgios Kalaitzakis and Zavier Simpson. Kalaitzakis and Simpson were added earlier in the day on similar deals to the one that brought in Hoard.

It was Simpson’s NBA debut, while Kalaitzakis played nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season.

The Blazers led by 18 with 10 minutes left before Oklahoma City made its push, outscoring Portland 26-4 the rest of the way.

A 14-0 run put the Thunder within striking distance, and then Greg Brown III’s flagrant foul on Olivier Sarr helped Oklahoma City pull even closer.

The Thunder took their first lead since the opening moments of the second quarter on Simpson’s driving reverse layup with just less than four minutes to go.

The Blazers were just 1 of 8 from the field in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Hoard was 11 of 17 from the floor. Isaiah Roby added 18 points and Kalaitzakis 17 points for the Thunder.

Keon Johnson led Portland with 18 points, while Brown added a career-high 17 points. Ben McLemore also scored 17 for the Blazers.

The Thunder won despite using just seven players.

Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins were all available for the Thunder but did not play.

Lindy Waters III came off the bench for the final 4:26 of the first quarter, scoring eight quick points, and didn’t return.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Reuters

Jazz seal top-6 playoff berth with OT win over Grizzlies

Rudy Gobert scored five of his 22 points late in overtime and hauled in 21 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz escape with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz’s win combined with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-114 loss to the Washington...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Jaylen Hoard
Person
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Person
Zavier Simpson
FOX Sports

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Dallas puts home win streak on the line against Portland

LINE: Mavericks -18; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Mavericks play Portland. The Mavericks are 34-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Trail Blazers are 11-39...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Oklahoma City Blue#G League#The Milwaukee Bucks
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II coming off the bench for Golden State on Thursday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Lakers. Payton's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers enters the transfer portal

According to a report from Matt Zenitz on On3.com sports, backup offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers has decided to leave Oregon and enter the transfer portal. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, Jeffers was a three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Ariz. in the Class of 2020. Jeffers was a top 20 prospect in Arizona by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and rated as the No. 2 offensive tackle in Arizona and No. 11 prospect in the state by ESPN and 247Sports. He didn’t receive any game action in 2020 during the shortened pandemic season and redshirted for the 2021 season. The offensive line depth chart is overloaded as there are 13 linemen currently on scholarship for the Ducks. Oregon is currently in spring camp and preparing for the annual spring game April 23.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy