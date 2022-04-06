ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suns deal final blow to Lakers' postseason hopes

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inxU9_0f0iIVjK00

Devin Booker scored 32 points and made six 3-pointers in three quarters on Tuesday night to help Phoenix post a 121-110 victory over visiting Los Angeles, a triumph that eliminated the Lakers from the play-in berth race as well as providing the Suns with a franchise-record 63rd victory.

LeBron James sat out with an ankle injury for the fifth time in seven games as Los Angeles (31-48) lost its seventh straight game. The setback stomped out the Lakers’ final hope after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets earlier in the night.

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Chris Paul recorded 12 assists as the NBA-best Suns (63-16) snapped a two-game slide. Phoenix surpassed the 62 wins put together by the 1992-93 and 2004-05 teams.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and Anthony Davis registered 21 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which dropped to 11-28 on the road. Phoenix is an NBA-best 32-8 at home.

Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Mikal Bridges added 10 for Phoenix, which shot 49 percent from the field and was 14 of 39 from 3-point range. Cameron Payne contributed 11 assists for the Suns, who went 4-0 against the Lakers this season.

Austin Reaves tallied 18 points and Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard added 10 points apiece for Los Angeles, which shot 45.3 percent and was 9 of 29 from behind the arc.

The Suns led 63-58 at halftime before dominating the first 9:23 of the third quarter.

Crowder and Booker drained 3-pointers during a 12-0 burst to give Phoenix an 84-65 lead. The advantage reached 20 when Booker connected on another trey to make it 87-67 with 5:30 left in the period.

Booker hit his third 3-pointer in a span of 89 seconds to increase the lead to 90-68 with 4:46 remaining.

Ayton finished off the quarter-opening 33-12 burst with a turnaround jumper to boost the margin to 96-70 with 2:37 to go.

Booker completed a 16-point third quarter with a layup with 9.1 seconds left as Phoenix took a 98-80 lead into the final quarter.

The Suns led by 25 midway through the final stanza before Los Angeles scored 12 in a row to cut into the margin.

Booker scored 16 first-half points as the Suns held the five-point lead at the break. Westbrook had 18 in the half for the Lakers.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron, Lakers

The Lakers are an absolute disaster this season. Some think that’s hurt LeBron James’ legacy, as a result. NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t disagree more. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, Magic spoke at length about LeBron and the Lakers. In doing...
LEBRON JAMES
fadeawayworld.net

Hakeem Olajuwon And Shaquille O’Neal Rode A Tandem Bicycle In Central Park For A Taco Bell Commercial In 1995

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the best players in the history of the NBA. Both Hakeem and Shaq are considered elite big men who revolutionized the league. During the absence of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Hakeem actually faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. But while the competition on the court was fierce, off the court, the duo were strolling around on a tandem bike in New York.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cameron Payne
ClutchPoints

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Suns
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson’s stepdad raises eyebrows with comments

The New Orleans Pelicans appear destined to be in the NBA play-in tournament this season, currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. After a poor start that saw the team open 1-12, they’ve turned things around due, in part, to the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. McCollum has been excellent since his arrival, averaging 25.9 points in his 22 games with the team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy