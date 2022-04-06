ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Indiana man dead, wife hospitalized after vanishing in Nevada for a week

By News 4, Fox 11 staff
mynews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLDFIELD, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — An Indiana couple who vanished in central western Nevada last week during a cross-country road trip have been found. According to their...

mynews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Silver Peak, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Goldfield, NV
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTHR

3 arrested in murder of Indiana man found dead along rural road

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind — State troopers have arrested three people in the murder of an Indiana man who was found dead along a rural road in Whitley County on Monday. A state trooper driving on County Road 700 East at around 12:45 p.m. found a body lying in a ditch between State Road 14 and County Road 500 South.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WMAZ

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after boat crash in south Georgia

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a boat accident in south Georgia over the weekend. According to Georgia DNR, it happened Saturday on the Flint River near the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge. It was reported to officials that a 2022 Xpress...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Salt Lake Tribune

Kyle Roerink: A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
WHAS11

Man dies after crash on SR 135; Indiana State Police investigating

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died after a crash in southern Indiana Friday morning. ISP Trooper Sgt. Carey Huls said Evansville Police were looking for a person of interest in a double homicide from Thursday night. The police department provided information on the suspect, including the car he may be driving, to Indiana State Police.
Wave 3

Woman from Indiana describes surviving in Nevada desert with husband

The Google Play Store deleted dozens of apps after determining they include software that secretly harvests user data. Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, April 7, 2022. Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast. SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/7. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE Weather Blog Update with Brian Goode. WAVE News -...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy