Elmont, NY

Islanders' Noah Dobson: Registers pair of helpers

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dobson notched two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Dobson set...

www.cbssports.com

WNCT

Olofsson rallies Sabres in 4-2 win over Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

AHL suspends Ben Holmstrom eight games for using homophobic language

The AHL said in the statement linked above that the incident happened at the end of the first period of the game and that Holmstrom was given a game misconduct for his actions. The statement also says that Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education as part of his suspension.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Provides helper

Bailey notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Bailey had the secondary assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's first-period tally. In his last eight games, Bailey's contributed a modest four points, 13 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The 32-year-old winger has had some cold stretches this season, but his 34 points put him one off his total from last season. He's added 70 shots on net and a plus-1 rating 61 outings in 2021-22.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Assist streak at three games

Leddy picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Leddy logged an assist for the third straight game, helping out on Justin Faulk's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Leddy has been a great fit for the Blues, earning five points in nine contests since he was traded from the Red Wings. The defenseman has 21 points, 62 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-32 rating through 64 outings overall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Still out against Rangers

Zucker (lower body) will not play versus the Rangers on Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. Despite traveling with the team and practicing in a second-line role, Zucker will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Until the 30-year-old winger can retake his spot in the lineup, the Penguins will likely continue to utilize Jeff Carter on the wing alongside Evgeni Malkin, though Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen could both be candidates for that spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

A TOTAL CHIRP-FEST AS MATTHEW TKACHUK JOINS THE NHL ON TNT PANEL

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
FOX Sports

New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News the pair of Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars can’t be stopped, Johnny Gaudreau had himself a game to add to his amazing season, and the Colorado Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins. Then we look at a couple of franchise records that were broken with the Florida Panthers, more goals and points from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, and much more stats and milestones.
DENVER, CO

