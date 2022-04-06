ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

2 killed in Georgia, Texas as severe storms slam the South

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaEMj_0f0iH2QX00
The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged and trees broken in half on April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga. AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine

At least two people were killed in severe storms that triggered strong winds and spawned numerous tornadoes across a large swath of the South on Tuesday,

The first fatality linked to the storm system occurred in the early morning hours in Whitehouse, Texas when a tree toppled onto the home of W. M. Soloman, 71.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley announced Soloman’s death and said trees fell on at least four other homes in the city.

On Tuesday night, as the storms moved east, a woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia when a suspected twister ripped through the city, according to Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401Jos_0f0iH2QX00
A power pole ripped from its location lies on East College street after a storm damaged several homes in Pembroke, Ga. on April 5, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqlbM_0f0iH2QX00
A family cleans up a damaged RV after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0JB_0f0iH2QX00
A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas.

In Pembroke, part of the roof of the Bryan County courthouse was ripped off during the severe weather and a local government building was also damaged.

Gage Moore, 23, was driving home from work in the county where Pembroke is located when he witnessed a tornado churning across the interstate.

“Everybody started slamming on brakes all around me,” Moore told The Associated Press.

“I could actually feel my truck shaking back and forth and hear the roar of it passing by. Thankfully we all stopped and left a huge gap in the interstate where it crossed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fN1bg_0f0iH2QX00
A freight train passes through Hattiesburg, Miss., after severe weather ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes in its wake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqur2_0f0iH2QX00
Heavy storms left a large section of street underwater in Hattiesburg, Miss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekriY_0f0iH2QX00
Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms.

The storms also left behind a trail of damage in parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

Forecasters warned that more severe weather could impact areas from western Alabama to the Carolinas on Wednesday.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehouse, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Whitehouse, TX
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Pembroke, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasters Issued a Tornado Warning for Sections of the Gulf Coast Region

By early next week, millions of Americans will be at danger of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, big hail, and devastating winds. The southern Plains, Southeast, and Gulf Coast states will be the most vulnerable, with two waves of severe storms expected in the following days. The first round...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

More Than 60,000 Texans Without Power as Tornadoes, Storm System Batter Southern US

Severe weather on its way through the southern United States spawned tornadoes and left thousands of Texans without power. The powerful storm wreaked havoc in Texas and in Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction. Along with tornadoes, the storm also brought heavy rains, high winds, hail and lightning strikes to the area. Texas and Oklahoma officials are still in the process of sorting out just how much damage there is. Damage includes the destruction of several residential and commercial dwellings and the storm’s financial impact.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Tornado Update in South Carolina, One Dead in Texas

The newest epidemic of tornadoes and other extreme storms is advancing across the South, taking down trees and power lines, turning vehicles over, and ripping roofs off homes, from a deadly disaster in Texas to a tornado alert in South Carolina and devastation in numerous states. The tornado emergency. According...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

One killed in Texas after brutal storms as 8 million under tornado watch

One person has died as a wave of powerful storms roll across the southern US, leaving eight million people under tornado watches. A person was killed in unknown circumstances in eastern Texas in the early hours of Tuesday amid hail storms and high winds which downed trees on top of several homes and took out power lines.Tornado warnings were issued in swift succession from the National Weather Service throughout the day, across a number of states from southern Mississippi to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. More than eight million people were placed under warnings including in the...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy