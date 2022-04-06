ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Sex abuse sentencing postponed due to defense attorney's disbarment

By Patrick Kernan
 1 day ago

On the day he was supposed to be sentenced as the final defendant in a series of sex abuse cases, Wesley Jerome Dean learned his attorney had been disbarred.

Dean, 35, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa M. Adams. In November, Dean entered an Alford plea to one count of sex abuse of a minor. In the plea, he did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Dean was one of three Jefferson School employees who were charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a student of the school. To date, he remains the only defendant who has not been sentenced.

Dean had been represented by Montgomery County attorney Robin Ficker, but a 37-page ruling from the Maryland Court of Appeals shows Ficker was disbarred from practicing law in the state as of early March.

Ficker has a lengthy history of disciplinary action over his years as an attorney, but the filing said he was ultimately disbarred as a result of a 2018 District Court case in which he represented a man accused of driving without a license.

Ficker, who is also a candidate in the Republican primary for this year’s gubernatorial election, was found to have failed to prepare for the trial and also to have knowingly made false statements to the trial judge.

Dean said he didn’t know that his attorney had been disbarred. Ficker had not answered any attempts from Dean to contact him since December of last year, Dean said during Tuesday’s hearing.

Since Dean was unrepresented at the time he was set to be sentenced, Adams allowed a 45-day continuance of his sentencing to allow for time to find a new attorney. Dean will remain out on bail pending his sentencing. Assistant State’s Attorney Tammy Leache confirmed Dean had had no issues during his time on bail.

As such, Dean’s bail will continue until his sentencing. An exact date for the sentencing will be scheduled.

Dean was accused of committing the offenses at the school’s campus, formerly located in the 2900 block of Point of Rocks Road in Jefferson. Dean was accused of abusing a girl between November 2018 and May 2019, according to the initial announcement of the charges from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office in September 2019.

Besides Dean, former Jefferson School employees Jermaine D. Thomas and Ariel C. Eppard were also charged with sex abuse.

Thomas was sentenced last September to spend three years behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually abusing and filming a student, while Eppard was sentenced last March to spend 18 months locked up after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

The Jefferson School, operated by Sheppard Pratt, closed in 2020, citing COVID-19 and declining enrollment as factors. The school had opened in 1996 and served individuals between 10 and 21 who struggled with behavioral and emotional disorders.

