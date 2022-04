WEST LIBERTY – On Wednesday March 31, administrators recognized 90 High School students at the Academic Excellence Banquet. An invitation to the banquet requires that students maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher for the year. For some students this commitment begins in 8th grade if they are selected to begin HS level Algebra and Biology classes. For others, this includes their College level courses and high school classes combined.

WEST LIBERTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO