Indian shares fall on inflation worries, prospect of Fed rate hikes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses for a second session on Wednesday led by financial stocks on worries over surging domestic inflation and the prospect of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.5% at 17,862, as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.6% to 59,815.71.

India's oil marketing companies continued to raise pump prices on the back of elevated global crude prices, sparking inflation worries.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said overnight that she expected a combination of interest rate hikes and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, pulling down global stocks.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 1.2% and the finance index (.NIFTYFIN) dropped 1.1%. Both the indexes were down for a second straight day after gaining more than 4% on Monday.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
US News and World Report

Fed Finally Moves Against Inflation With Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels in 2023.
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
Reuters

Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

New York, March 15 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central...
India
Reuters

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to new high

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early 2019 on Monday, continuing to push higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation. U.S. bond yields were higher across the curve, with...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
US News and World Report

Gold Slips to Near 1-Week Low on Fed Powell's Hawkish Stance

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to curb soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity...
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
Reuters

Gold steady as Ukraine worries counter bets on Fed rate hikes

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as worries over the Ukraine crisis supported demand for the safe-haven metal, although calls from U.S. Federal Reserve officials for sharper interest rate hikes to combat inflation weighed on market sentiment. Spot gold was little changed at $1,920.84 per ounce by 0558...
Metro International

Fed policymakers call for bigger rate hikes to fight inflation

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials are helping shape market expectations for sharper interest-rate hikes to curb the surge in inflation, but have not managed to dispel fears the tightening cycle could blow a hole in the economy and labor market. “The Fed needs to move aggressively to keep inflation under control,”...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as robust dollar dims appeal; focus on Fed minutes

(Updates prices) * Federal Reserve minutes due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) * Dollar at highest level since May 2020 * Hawkish Fed could push gold below $1,900, analyst says By Eileen Soreng April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday in choppy trade as a robust dollar and the prospect the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates aggressively kept non-yielding bullion near a one-week low. Spot gold was 0.1% lower to $1,921.60 per ounce by 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,924.40. Gold touched its lowest level since March 29, a move that came a day after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments bolstered expectations for aggressive action by the U.S. central bank to tame inflation. Brainard's remarks propelled the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, dimming gold's appeal. The Fed is due to release the minutes from its March 15-16 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). "Gold could dip back into sub-$1,900 territory if the FOMC minutes or the Fed speak in the coming days offer more hawkish clues," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against rising inflation. "However, further sanctions imposed on Russia that ramp up inflationary pressures and further darkens the global economic outlook should offer notable support for spot gold," Tan added. Global share prices eased as the United States and its allies prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which Ukraine described as "war crimes", while Russian artillery pounded the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv. "There's still a number of things that could trigger another rally in gold. Inflation continuing to rise beyond current expectations, Ukraine/Russia talks collapsing or a recession," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.15 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% lower to $965.20 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,247.53. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Paul Simao)
Reuters

Reuters

