The last Gremlins film, the sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch, hit theaters more than 30 years ago, but the franchise is set to make a return in a big way with the upcoming animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. While the new series is set to make its premiere in June at the Annecy Animation Festival, it doesn't yet have an official release date on HBO Max, though we can likely expect it to land on the streamer shortly after its official premiere. As fans wait for more information about the new series, Variety has offered new details on the series' synopsis, while also confirming the series' voice cast. Learn more about the prequel series below and stay tuned for updates on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO