Public Safety

Alert: Police say car slams into gate of Russian Embassy in Romanian capital and catches fire; 1 dead.

bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Romesentinel.com

Police say Rome man smashed car window

ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
ROME, NY
cbs17

2 found dead in car after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Russian Forces Fire at 8 Cities and Villages in Eastern Donetsk Region, Ukrainian Police Say

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have fired at eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, using aviation, rocket and heavy artillery. Ukraine’s National Police said in a statement on Telegram Saturday that at least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged; dozens of civilians were killed and injured as a result of the attacks. The Russian military were firing at Mariupol, Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Novoselydivka, Verkhnotoretske, Krymka, and Stepne.
MILITARY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS News

School superintendent arrested for allegedly lying about sending threats to local police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent is facing a federal charge for allegedly lying to officials about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate for chief of police, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark, 51, allegedly sent the messages to a candidate seeking to become the town's chief of police, causing them to drop out of contention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Train Box Car Catches Fire In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A boxcar on a train has caught fire while in Fairfield on Tuesday morning, authorities say. The scene is along the 3100 block of Bush Drive. Fairfield firefighters are on scene of a single box car on fire In the 3100 block of Bush Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/W8BP629BpT — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) March 22, 2022 Fairfield Fire crews are at the scene dealing with the situation. Only one boxcar has caught fire on the train, firefighters say. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
FAIRFIELD, CA
WBIR

Police say two women dead, one injured, after house fire in Bell County, KY

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said two women were dead inside of a house after a fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said another was injured. They said the fire started in the Colmar community of Bell County. The two victims were identified as Diana Poff, 75, and Willina Risner, 46, both from Middlesboro. A third woman was also taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries. She was identified as Wyona Poff, 53, from Middlesboro.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Click10.com

Police in Miramar investigating shots fired into car

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Sky 10 is over the scene of police activity in the 7000 block of Pembroke Road. Miramar Police said someone in a car shot at another car at the intersection of West Arcadia Drive and Pembroke Road, not far from Perry Airport. Police said they received...
MIRAMAR, FL
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
News4Jax.com

2 found dead in car near Lake De Soto, Lake City police say

Two people were found dead Monday in a car near Lake De Soto, according to the Lake City Police Department. Police said they located the bodies after they were called about 10:45 a.m. to Northeast Hernando Avenue. The two had suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their names are not being...
LAKE CITY, FL

