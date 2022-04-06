ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

LEI program helps inspire next generation of Hawaii's hospitality leaders

By Marisa Yamane
KITV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Students interested in working in Hawaii's hospitality industry are getting a chance to connect with tourism professionals to learn about the different...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

U.S. House bill spurs excitement among Hawaii's marijuana industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At Hawaiian Ethos on the Big Island, their cannabis crop goes from farm to store. But right now, they can only sell medicinal marijuana, something they say is a huge missed opportunity with Hawaii sitting on a green gold mine. "Hawaii has a long history that goes...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Collectibles Market Skyrockets in Hawaii

The global collectibles market is $412 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $692.4 billion by 2032. Market Decipher in its latest report says, the fastest growing sectors include sports memorabilia, NFT, and Toy Collectibles. Since the pandemic, the popularity of collectibles has skyrocketed including here in Hawaii. Harrison Maisel just got off the plane from Ventura California. The first thing the 17-year old did, was come to HiCollectors to buy 2 Godzilla Collectibles. "I’ve been collecting last 3 years, I just really like it because, I like having all this stuff in my room , it brings me happiness and joy and first thing when I wake up and see all this stuff around me."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii considers 4-day work weeks for state employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A long weekend is something a lot of us might jump at, and some state lawmakers want to see a 4-day week become the norm in Hawaii. "Having flexible work schedules where employees have the ability to work four days rather than five or have more flexible hours over the five days can provide huge benefits for quality of life," said State Sen. Chris Lee (D - Kailua/Waimanalo).
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Residents at closing Kakaako homeless shelter have nowhere to go

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The transfer of Kakaako Waterfront Park to the city is displacing a shelter for the homeless. And some of the people who care for the homeless at that location are upset a new permanent location has not yet been found. The transfer of public lands from the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs pharmacy closes in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Longs Drugs has closed one of its downtown Honolulu locations after being open for nearly a decade. A spokeswoman for Longs confirmed to KITV4 that the store, which is located on the ground floor of the Davies Pacific Center building on Bishop Street, closed on April 1.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lei#Generation
KITV.com

Japanese wedding venue pivots to serve residents in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A mainstay of Hawaii’s tourism industry is the Japanese wedding business, but that has dwindled since the pandemic. A normally thriving venue for destination weddings from Japan pivoted to survive and is now catering to the local Hawaii community. Waikiki Leia Weddings and Restaurant sits on...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ala Moana Center announces new businesses coming soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's largest mall on Wednesday announced four new tenants. Coming soon to Ala Moana Center: Kamukura Ramen, Meet Fresh, The Experience, and Yomie's Rice X Yogurt. Kamukura Ramen is expected to open this summer at the Lanai @ Ala Moana Center. It serves its ramen with a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Volunteers needed for mass spay and neuter event at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking for volunteers for a mass spay and neuter clinic. It's teaming up with Greater Good Charities to host the free event, called "Good Fix" next week at Aloha Stadium. "This event is really just the biggest bang for our buck, and...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Maui News

Inaba added to Bellator Hawaii card

Sumiko Inaba’s professional mixed martial arts journey is bringing her home. The 31-year-old King Kekaulike High School graduate is 3-0 in her young career and will fight on the Bellator 279 card at the Blaisdell Arena on April 23. Former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane of Oahu is among the headliners of the event, which will feature several Hawaii fighters.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

U.S. Vets Hawaii hosts event for tiny home residents at Kamaoku Kauhale

KALAELOA, Hawaii (KITV4) - U.S. Vets Hawaii hosted a “welcome home” event for the first residents at Kamaoku Kauhale, the new tiny homes community in Kalaeloa. The project was created in collaboration with Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green and the help from community members to build several tiny homes communities across the islands in order to combat the state's homeless population.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ruling sides with female athletes at Hawaii high school

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruling said a judge was wrong to deny class-action status to Hawaii female high school athletes suing over gender discrimination. Their 2018 lawsuit said they were discriminated against because Campbell High School — Hawaii’s largest public high school — didn’t have a girls locker room. They also argued girls at the Ewa Beach school had inferior practice and game facilities compared to boys.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Overnight camping at Bellows to end due to return of nesting sea turtles

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sea turtle nesting period has arrived and the Marine Corps Base is announcing the suspension of overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the sea turtles, which are a federally-protected, endangered species, and culturally significant to Hawaii. The overnight suspension will only apply during the 19 weeks the turtles nest, incubate, and hatch along the shoreline, Marine Corps officials said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Some patients wait months for care as Hawaii's doctor shortage worsens

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- MaryLou Depondicchello has learned how to give herself treatments for lymphedema -- a side effect of breast cancer. A necessary routine because she can't always see a doctor. "So I have learned strategies myself of what to do. And my specialists thank goodness who have left taught...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Electric power outage affects nearly 700 Honolulu customers

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to multiple outages in the Honolulu area. According to the company's outage map, the first report was made at about 7:40 Sunday morning. An estimated 700 customers in Iwilei, Kalihi, Liliha, and Moanalua areas are affected by the outage. The cause of the incident or...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy