LEI program helps inspire next generation of Hawaii's hospitality leaders

The global collectibles market is $412 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $692.4 billion by 2032. Market Decipher in its latest report says, the fastest growing sectors include sports memorabilia, NFT, and Toy Collectibles. Since the pandemic, the popularity of collectibles has skyrocketed including here in Hawaii. Harrison Maisel just got off the plane from Ventura California. The first thing the 17-year old did, was come to HiCollectors to buy 2 Godzilla Collectibles. "I’ve been collecting last 3 years, I just really like it because, I like having all this stuff in my room , it brings me happiness and joy and first thing when I wake up and see all this stuff around me."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO