Speak Now: An interesting episode of NXT 2.0, show recap

By Denise Salcedo
f4wonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise is back from Dallas, Texas and is ready to kick off...

www.f4wonline.com

PWMania

Backstage Latest On Bayley’s WWE Return, News On Bayley – Becky Lynch

It was reported in 2021 how WWE was hopeful they could get Becky Lynch involved in WrestleMania 37, but that obviously never happened. Lynch confirmed to Fightful that there was talk of her making a return at the show, specifically to do something with Bayley. Lynch said Bayley deserved a...
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

WrestleMania weekend was full of title defenses and on Saturday fans saw Dolph Ziggler retain the NXT Championship when he defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Dolph Ziggler brought the gold to Monday Night Raw this week and he once again put the title...
WWE
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
stillrealtous.com

MVP Turns On Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

You can always expect a few surprises on the Raw after WrestleMania, and Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring during Monday’s show to talk about the big victory he picked up over Omos on the Grandest Stage of Them All. As Lashley was talking about their match...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Considering Making Top NXT Wrestler A Manager On The Main Roster

There’s no denying that the NXT roster is loaded with talent, and wrestling fans know that any one of NXT’s top stars could be called up to the main roster at any moment. Fightful Select reports that LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez have both been pitched as potential main roster call-ups. However, it’s being reported that most in NXT expect Raquel Gonzalez to get called up, but LA Knight’s situation is said to be not as certain.
WWE
Decider.com

‘Reacher’ Episode 6 Recap: “Papier”

Even in a town that’s witnessed more murders in one week than it has in one hundred years, the grisly slaying of Mr. Kliner (from Reacher Episode 5) has everyone freaking out. Teale, the mayor turned police chief, is running an ad hoc crisis center/investigative hub out of the Margrave PD station house, and Kliner’s hothead racist son KJ is hurling spit and insults at Chief Detective Finlay. “You tried to sully the name and reputation of a man who’s done nothing but give to this community! Fuck you, carpetbagger!” As for Reacher, his assessment is more clinical, and evidential. Kliner’s splayed open neck? It points to the South Americans. “That’s a Venezuelan butterfly cut. Makes you asphyxiate and bleed out simultaneously, so you effectively drown in your own blood.” And the way Alan Ritchson pronounces “asphyxiate” is a microcosm of how he approaches this cold, smart, but genuinely curious character.
TV SERIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Two More NXT Names Possibly Being Called Up To The Main Roster

Come on up? NXT is in a weird place in the wrestling world as they have to find a way to balance out being its own show and WWE developmental. In some way is a good thing to see wrestlers leaving NXT for greener pastures but that can be a big hit to NXT every time. Now that might be the case again but even worse than usual as WWE might be calling up two names.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode

2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner is scheduled to be at tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0. There’s no word yet on if Rick will be appearing on tonight’s show with his son, new NXT Champion Bron Breakker, but PWInsider reports that Steiner will be in attendance for the taping.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Did Not Want Steve Austin To Do One Of His Trademarks At WrestleMania 38

On The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, WWE announcer and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee talked all about WrestleMania 38. During this year’s big show he defeated Austin Theory in singles action and then lost a match to WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. Steve Austin would appear not long after to lay everyone involved out with stunners. Of course, the previous night’s Mania card saw Austin wrestling, and defeating, Kevin Owens. Something that surprised everyone, according to Pat McAfee.
WWE

