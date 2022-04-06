Speak Now: An interesting episode of NXT 2.0, show recap

Even in a town that’s witnessed more murders in one week than it has in one hundred years, the grisly slaying of Mr. Kliner (from Reacher Episode 5) has everyone freaking out. Teale, the mayor turned police chief, is running an ad hoc crisis center/investigative hub out of the Margrave PD station house, and Kliner’s hothead racist son KJ is hurling spit and insults at Chief Detective Finlay. “You tried to sully the name and reputation of a man who’s done nothing but give to this community! Fuck you, carpetbagger!” As for Reacher, his assessment is more clinical, and evidential. Kliner’s splayed open neck? It points to the South Americans. “That’s a Venezuelan butterfly cut. Makes you asphyxiate and bleed out simultaneously, so you effectively drown in your own blood.” And the way Alan Ritchson pronounces “asphyxiate” is a microcosm of how he approaches this cold, smart, but genuinely curious character.

