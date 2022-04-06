ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway Heights, WA

Airway Heights police detain suspect after chase with six-month-old baby in the car

KREM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect was detained at...

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina has died in a car crash after a police chase and a “forced stop” by a sheriff’s deputy. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the crash occurred Friday night on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
MyChesCo

Mother Arrested After Throwing 17-Month-Old Baby Across Room

LANCASTER, PA — The Manor Township Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Alicia Forbes of Lancaster, Pennsylvania after she physically assaulted her children. Authorities state at on March 14, 2022, at 7:17 PM, Officer Carolyn Gundel was dispatched to 200 block of Stone Mill Rd, for a report...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Airway Heights, WA
Airway Heights, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#In The Car
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities mother of 4 and her boyfriend identified as Sunday’s crash victims

A Tri-Cities mother of four teen children and her boyfriend were named Tuesday as the victims of Sunday’s violent wreck in Kennewick. Tressica Garza, 38, and Wayne Judd, 45, were driving east on Gage Boulevard when a minivan ran a red light, said Kennewick police. The van was speeding...
KREM2

Police: Missing Moses Lake woman likely killed by ex-boyfriend

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the investigation into a woman who went missing nearly a week ago. During the press conference, police said they have evidence to suggest the woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies: 6-time convicted felon arrested after throwing pistol onto I-90

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A six-time convicted felon was arrested after he threw a stolen handgun onto I-90, according to the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office. At around 11:45 on Tuesday, Spokane Valley Deputy Michael Sullivan was checking the area of E. Broadway and N. Park Rd. when someone flagged him down. They told Deputy Sullivan that a man dressed in...
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested For Voyeurism at Local Store

A 40-year-old man is being held in the Yakima County jail after being arrested on Friday for voyeurism. Yakima Police were called to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store at 20th Avenue and Lincoln for a report of a man taking pictures of women in dressing rooms. Police arrived...
YAKIMA, WA
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy