Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers, pull even in Atlantic

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night that moved them into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division. Embiid banked...

