Ohio County, KY

Hancock, Ohio receive funding

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at the former Hancock County Library in Lewisport Tuesday to announce more than $300,000 worth of funding for infrastructure projects in the county. The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Christie Netherton/ Messenger-Inquirer

More than $2 million worth of funding was awarded to Hancock and Ohio counties Tuesday to assist with infrastructure projects.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited the counties to announce the awards, which will pay for water and sewer infrastructure.

The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

As part of Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), with $250 million having been appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Green River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.

“We have to make sure we’re investing in infrastructure — like clean water,” Coleman said. “I think a lot of us take it for granted that everyone has clean drinking water, and that’s unfortunately not the case. Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right, and that’s a lot of the reason we’re doing the work we’re here to do today.”

Coming from a small town, Colman said announcing the awards hit home.

“On a personal note for me, I am from the routing metropolis of Burgen,” she said. “It’s 1,000 people and a four-way stop. I know what it feels like to grow up in a small, rural town and to sometimes see progress happening around you, but feeling like you wonder when it’s going to come to your hometown, and so this is very personal to me.”

The awards included more than $1 million to Ohio County projects: $175,763 awarded to the City of Beaver Dam to provide sewer service to 13 households and install a lift station; $178,152 to the City of Fordsville to rehabilitate a water storage tank; $175,764 to the Ohio County Water District to replace water meters; $175,763 to the City of Hartford to rehabilitate a water tank; $175,763 to the City of Centertown to replace 3,100 feet of water lines and 500 water meters; $167,810 to Ohio County from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to resurface portions of Pond Run Church Road; and $744,000 to the City of Hartford through KYTCs Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to improve pedestrian and bike safety in Hartford.

“This project will be very beneficial for the immediate needs of residents in our community while at the same time providing for future long-term benefits for the entire community,” Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said.

Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said the county is “thrilled” to receive the funding to help further infrastructure projects in the county.

In Hancock County, the City of Lewisport received $320,325 for booster station improvements and to add 2,900 feet of water lines; and the county received $70,000, through KYTC, to resurface portions of Thomas Lane.

“This is going to be a tremendous help towards out infrastructure,” Lewisport Mayor Chad Gregory said.

Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts said resurfacing is an expensive project to take on and contributions, such as the one made by the state, are helpful in furthering efforts to improve county infrastructure.

“That type of direct allocation to our community really helps,” he said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

#Drinking Water#Infrastructure#Water Meters#Water District#Water Tank#Uban Construction#Better Kentucky Plan#The Cleaner Water Program#Kia#The 2021 General Assembly
