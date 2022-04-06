Panthers building bonds with community

The Kentucky Wesleyan football program is aiming to bridge the gap between the Panthers and Owensboro.

Since taking over as KWC’s head coach in early March, Tyrone Young has made it a priority for his coaches and players to get out into the community. Whether it’s by visiting elementary schools or hosting community-centric events, Young wants to create a bond with the city and the people who live in it.

On Sunday, the Panthers are hosting an open practice at Steele Stadium from 3-4:30 p.m., where children up to sixth grade can come out and practice with the team on the field. There will be music, season-ticket sign-ups and youth football registrations on hand for an afternoon of entertainment.

“It’s important because we want to be able to show them, one, an inside look and perspective into the program and Kentucky Wesleyan in general, and two, we’ve come to see the sheer fact that these kids look up to our players,” Young said. “Seeing the impact our players can make, being role models for these kids, it shows that college football and the things they want to do in college are attainable.

“For our guys to give back in that aspect and build relationships is huge, really huge for us. In the fall, that’ll pay off with kids coming over. They see No. 5 reading to them at their school and then they see No. 5 out there on the football field and making plays — that’s important for them.”

After all, Young said, building relationships is one of his primary goals as the Panthers’ coach, and it’s a philosophy he’ll stick to as recruiting begins picking up.

“Recruiting is about to get hot and heavy for us over the next few weeks,” he said. “We’ve been able to do some, especially reaching out to Kentucky high school coaches and letting them know there’s been a coaching change. We’ve done quite a bit, and then we’ll bring kids and our commits out to our community days.”

Among the top goals for Wesleyan’s recruiting efforts — which primarily targets Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Indiana — will be establishing strong units in the trenches.

“You can’t win games without them,” Young said. “There’s no way you can win football games without solid offensive and defensive lines. This recruiting class is going to be big for us up front on both sides of the ball.”

But more important than the in-field talent, Young added, is bringing in high-quality personalities.

“Finding kids with character is No. 1 for us,” he said. “As far as talent and everything else, character has to come with that.”

And, throughout the recruiting process, Young’s approach is simple: Be authentic.

“We want to be authentic in who we are at Kentucky Wesleyan and who we’re representing,” he said. “We’re selling them on what our education looks like and what the culture of the team looks like, but you try to keep those as authentic as possible. That way, when you’re bulding relationships with mom and dad over the next few years, they know what you’re about.

“For me, I’m not a used car salesman. The last thing we want to do is get into a business where kids feel like they’re being sold something — nobody likes being sold something all the time because then you don’t understand the true makings of people. We’re not going to sell you on something that we’re not.”