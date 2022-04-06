Owensboro's sports scene offers options

As the weather gets warmer, the grass gets greener and days get longer, more and more people will begin venturing out in search of things to do this spring.

And, in Owensboro, there’s no lack of options.

No matter your age, experience level or interests, there’s something for just about everybody.

Countless youth baseball players will hit the fields at Moreland Park, Chautauqua Park and others as Little League and Cal Ripken games get started up. It’s not uncommon to drive by any of the parks in the city and spot players, coaches and parents all over the place.

This is also the time of year when the local high schools and colleges host basketball clinics. As a youngster, nothing’s better than learning the sport from the older players that you look up to.

If hitting the links sounds like a better option, the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series and PGA Junior Golf League registration deadlines are both later this month. Both programs are designed to help younger players get accustomed to golf, with the intent to help build local interest in the sport.

Those are just a few of the organized sports around town, but not nearly everything.

In total, Owensboro offers nearly 1,000 acres across more than 25 different parks and facilities — ranging as large as 553 acres at Ben Hawes Golf Course and Park to as small as 0.4 acres at Heartland Park.

When you look at all of the amenities offered by the city, it’s actually impressive.

That list includes 29 outdoor tennis courts, 11 outdoor basketball courts, eight baseball diamonds, seven softball fields, seven multi-purpose fields, six indoor tennis courts, four football fields, four pickleball courts, two footgolf courses, two volleyball courts and one street soccer court.

That’s not even counting the Travis Aubrey Skate Park, one of the more unique areas for skateboarders, skaters and BMX bikers to spend some time. There’s also the Edge Ice Center, which offers hockey, figure skating and free skate opportunities; the 15-mile Adkisson Greenbelt Park with paved walking trails throughout the city; the Rudy Mine Trails with miles of walking and biking areas; and disc golf courses at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks.

Throw in Owensboro’s 14 playgrounds, five fishing lakes, three spray parks and two outdoor pools, and there’s something for just about everybody.

For adults with a competitive edge, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department also offers softball and volleyball leagues.

Needless to say, there are definitely options.

Owensboro is a sports town, through and through, and nothing demonstrates that better than what’s available out there for the public to enjoy.

So, as you head out looking for something to do this spring, take advantage of what’s right in front of you.