ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro's sports scene offers options

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

As the weather gets warmer, the grass gets greener and days get longer, more and more people will begin venturing out in search of things to do this spring.

And, in Owensboro, there’s no lack of options.

No matter your age, experience level or interests, there’s something for just about everybody.

Countless youth baseball players will hit the fields at Moreland Park, Chautauqua Park and others as Little League and Cal Ripken games get started up. It’s not uncommon to drive by any of the parks in the city and spot players, coaches and parents all over the place.

This is also the time of year when the local high schools and colleges host basketball clinics. As a youngster, nothing’s better than learning the sport from the older players that you look up to.

If hitting the links sounds like a better option, the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series and PGA Junior Golf League registration deadlines are both later this month. Both programs are designed to help younger players get accustomed to golf, with the intent to help build local interest in the sport.

Those are just a few of the organized sports around town, but not nearly everything.

In total, Owensboro offers nearly 1,000 acres across more than 25 different parks and facilities — ranging as large as 553 acres at Ben Hawes Golf Course and Park to as small as 0.4 acres at Heartland Park.

When you look at all of the amenities offered by the city, it’s actually impressive.

That list includes 29 outdoor tennis courts, 11 outdoor basketball courts, eight baseball diamonds, seven softball fields, seven multi-purpose fields, six indoor tennis courts, four football fields, four pickleball courts, two footgolf courses, two volleyball courts and one street soccer court.

That’s not even counting the Travis Aubrey Skate Park, one of the more unique areas for skateboarders, skaters and BMX bikers to spend some time. There’s also the Edge Ice Center, which offers hockey, figure skating and free skate opportunities; the 15-mile Adkisson Greenbelt Park with paved walking trails throughout the city; the Rudy Mine Trails with miles of walking and biking areas; and disc golf courses at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks.

Throw in Owensboro’s 14 playgrounds, five fishing lakes, three spray parks and two outdoor pools, and there’s something for just about everybody.

For adults with a competitive edge, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department also offers softball and volleyball leagues.

Needless to say, there are definitely options.

Owensboro is a sports town, through and through, and nothing demonstrates that better than what’s available out there for the public to enjoy.

So, as you head out looking for something to do this spring, take advantage of what’s right in front of you.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Owensboro’s ROMP Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

After pushing last year's festival back to September due to COVID, Owensboro's ROMP Festival returns to its summer timeframe with this year's event scheduled to take place June 22nd through 25th at Yellow Creek Park. As always, this year's event will feature four days full of fantastic bluegrass music for you to enjoy, and now we know exactly who will be playing that fantastic bluegrass music with the release of the festival's full lineup.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Folks Have Been Wondering About the Owensboro, Kentucky Grandy’s — Still Closed After Three Months

This just goes to show you how little time I spend on South Frederica Street these days; I had no idea the Owensboro Grandy's was temporarily closed. And yes, if you do a Google search on it, you will see "TEMPORARILY CLOSED" below a map TO and pictures OF the restaurant. When you drive by the self-described down-home chain, it doesn't look like anything's wrong other than the fact that there are no vehicles present at times when it would normally be open.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Owensboro Times

Sam’s Southern Eatery closing Owensboro location

Sam’s Southern Eatery on West Parrish Avenue is closing, the owners announced Tuesday, citing slow business and rising costs. The restaurant opened in October 2020 in the former Hardee’s building. “We’re closing because business has been slow, but mostly because prices were going so high that increasing our...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Kentucky Blues coming to Owensboro

Hundreds of fishermen and spectators are expected to travel to Owensboro this October as the city serves as host to the inaugural Kentucky Blues Catfishing Tournament on the Ohio River, Visit Owensboro announced Friday. The event will replace the now-defunct Monsters on the Ohio tournament, which became an Owensboro staple...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Stephens details goals for Habitat

Habitat for Humanity will build its 150th home in Daviess County in May, marking a significant milestone for the nonprofit, Executive Director Jeremy Stephens told the Owensboro Rotary Club during its luncheon Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Stephens, who moved into his position in February, discussed some of the organization’s...
OWENSBORO, KY
explore venango

Oil City YMCA Announces Spring Soccer and Tee Ball Registration

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced two youth programs: Spring Soccer and Tee Ball. Registration is underway for both programs. Soccer for ages three to 14 will be held on Saturdays beginning Saturday, May 21. Learn soccer fundamentals in a six-week Spring Soccer Program! Soccer...
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamonds#Golf Course#Parks And Recreation#Little League#Pga Junior Golf League
MLive.com

Rockford grad writes book to help athletes integrate sports and faith

Brian Smith tried out for three varsity sports his freshman year at Rockford High School and was cut from each one of them. Not that those disappointments deterred Smith, who went on to be teammates with Dathan Ritzenhein on the Rams’ cross country and track teams, helping Rockford win a Division 1 cross country title in 2000. Smith eventually earned a scholarship to run at Wake Forest.
ROCKFORD, MI
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Goodbye until the final reunion

First, it was our great-grandparents lying in state at the funeral home. Now, we — the older baby boomers — are taking our turn stepping out into eternity one by one. At the Ballard Memorial Class of ‘65’s last reunion in 2015, 24 of the 114 or so of us had already gone on.
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
293
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy