Owensboro Sister Cities raising $30,000 for Ukrainian relief

Last week, Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions launched a drive to raise $30,000 to aid Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence in their country.

Adrienne Carrico, the organization’s executive director, said the idea is to get 1,000 people to each donate $30.

But so far, only a little more than $1,000 has been collected.

So, Carrico said, the organization is expanding its fundraising efforts.

She said a banner will be put up at the RiverPark Center with a QR code that people can scan to make a donation.

And Carrico said, “We’ll be reaching out to businesses to see if they’ll make a donation.”

Owensboro’s sister city, Olomouc in the Czech Republic, has been working closely with its partner city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, to provide humanitarian aid to the 50,000 Ukrainians who have sought shelter at the refugee camp established at Chernivtsi University, she said.

Carrico said Olomouc has provided shelter to more than 5,000 refugees, many of which are women with small children.

More from this section

Most of the Ukrainian refugees in Olomouc, she said, have lost everything, and many of them will seek a permanent visa to allow them to reside in Olomouc indefinitely.

Carrico said the $30,000 figure is in honor of Owensboro’s 30th anniversary as a member of Sister Cities International.

She said tax-deductible donations made to the OSCAR Ukrainian Relief Fund can be made at any Independence Bank location or by going to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=S2TE2Z4C2CM46.

International reports say that an estimated 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country through Monday afternoon.

An estimated 15,000 have been killed in the fighting.

Olomouc and Owensboro became sister cities in 1993.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.