Edmonton 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 16 (Barbashev, Buchnevich), 8:38 (pp). Second Period_2, St. Louis, Faulk 10 (Schenn, Leddy), 7:56. 3, Seattle, Eberle 17 (Donato, Borgen), 9:55. Third Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou 23 (Bortuzzo, Schenn), 2:34. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 17 (Rosen, Saad), 18:45 (en). Shots on Goal_Seattle 9-11-9_29. St. Louis...
LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
The set-up The Sens (25-37-5) made it two straight wins as they again beat Detroit 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal (19-39-11) won 5-4 in a shootout in Tampa Bay Saturday night and are 2-2-1 over their last five games. Ottawa has slowly been finding its offensive footing...
Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. In February, I released my first set of rankings just before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and just after the 2022 World Juniors were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more players have caught my eye both in their respective leagues and in the Olympics which saw a few draft-eligible players take part. Notably Juraj Slafkovsky, but more on him later. Other players also impressed and moved up my draft board while some dropped after recent performances and more research into their games. This time, like my colleagues Peter Baracchini and Andrew Forbes, this ranking will also be expanded to 96 players, which is the equivalent of three rounds.
SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."
Buffalo Sabres fans, shield your eyes. With the Washington Capitals defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres are now eliminated from playoff contention. With the Sabres now mathematically eliminated, they've set a National Hockey League record for the most consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance at...
The Buffalo Sabres have made history. With a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, the Washington Capitals moved 23 points clear of Buffalo in the standings, ultimately eliminating them from playoff contention. The Sabres have now missed the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, which is a new NHL record.
After coming off a 5-1 win at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube appears to be keeping his lineup exactly the same for Wednesday's meeting with the Seattle Kraken (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues will be looking to extend their points streak...
SAN JOSE, CA - Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. "These past 19 years serving as general manager of the San Jose Sharks have been a privilege and one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable periods of my life," said Wilson. "I have been incredibly fortunate to work for and with some of the most talented and passionate people in the game of hockey.
In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal performance by Nathan MacKinnon as well as strikes from J.T. Compher (1G, 1A), Josh Manson,...
Comments / 0