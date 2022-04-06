ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Edmonton 2, San Jose 1

 1 day ago

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 27 (Burns, Meier), 15:32 (pp). Third Period_2, Edmonton,...

www.newstimes.com

NHL

Statement from Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner on Doug Wilson

SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Canadiens, April 5

The set-up The Sens (25-37-5) made it two straight wins as they again beat Detroit 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal (19-39-11) won 5-4 in a shootout in Tampa Bay Saturday night and are 2-2-1 over their last five games. Ottawa has slowly been finding its offensive footing...
NHL
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY RELEASES NEW PADS IN MINNESOTA

After being acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline, Marc-Andre Fleury has fit in quite well to say the least. Over the team's last 10 games, they are 9-0-1, and the goaltending duo of Fleury and Cam Talbot have given up a combined 16 goals. Fleury loves to have interesting designs for his gear, and his new attire was released on Tuesday during practice.
NHL
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
markerzone.com

BUFFALO SABRES SET AN NHL RECORD THAT NO ONE WANTS TO BE PART OF

Buffalo Sabres fans, shield your eyes. With the Washington Capitals defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres are now eliminated from playoff contention. With the Sabres now mathematically eliminated, they've set a National Hockey League record for the most consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance at...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 6 vs. Seattle

After coming off a 5-1 win at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube appears to be keeping his lineup exactly the same for Wednesday's meeting with the Seattle Kraken (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues will be looking to extend their points streak...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 6, Penguins 4

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal performance by Nathan MacKinnon as well as strikes from J.T. Compher (1G, 1A), Josh Manson,...
DENVER, CO

