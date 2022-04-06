Is the Arrowverse Coming to an End?

In the near-decade since it has been on the air, The CW's Arrowverse of shows have introduced general audiences to a wide array of comic villains. That has especially been the case for the network's crossover events, which have brought characters from the various shows together to take on villains such as the Dominators, Doctor Destiny, The Anti-Monitor, and Despero. This month, the Arrowverse's characters make their way over to comics with Earth-Prime, a miniseries of comic one-shots that will culminate in a crossover issue. Kicking off the event is Batwoman — and one sequence of the story might have teased the heroes' next threat. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO