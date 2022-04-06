ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Arrowverse Coming to an End?

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems hard to believe, but this fall will mark the tenth anniversary of the Arrowverse. On October 10, 2012, Arrow debuted on The CW and soon after, the network expanded Oliver Queen's world to include other superheroes with their own shows: The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, Superman...

comicbook.com

Collider

9 Forgotten Arrowverse Characters That Should Be Revisited

The success of The CW’s superhero action drama Arrow built the foundation of multiple spin-offs, giving DC fans a TV universe featuring over five different series. With famous DC heroes like Superman, The Flash, Green Arrow and Supergirl in attendance, it's safe to say the collective Arrowverse saw its heroes share the screen with plenty of interesting characters. After ten years, seven series and hundreds of episodes later... we’ve seen DC legends rise and fall. Although it keeps on growing (a third season of Superman & Lois was just ordered at The CW), not every character’s story in the Arrowverse did them justice. From samurai to aliens, here's a list of characters the Arrowverse needs to dust off and pick up off the shelf.
ComicBook

The Arrowverse May Have Just Introduced a Major DC Villain

In the near-decade since it has been on the air, The CW's Arrowverse of shows have introduced general audiences to a wide array of comic villains. That has especially been the case for the network's crossover events, which have brought characters from the various shows together to take on villains such as the Dominators, Doctor Destiny, The Anti-Monitor, and Despero. This month, the Arrowverse's characters make their way over to comics with Earth-Prime, a miniseries of comic one-shots that will culminate in a crossover issue. Kicking off the event is Batwoman — and one sequence of the story might have teased the heroes' next threat. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
Cinema Blend

Batgirl Has Wrapped Filming, See The Expletive-Filled Video Leslie Grace Posted To Celebrate

Among the many upcoming DC movies we have to look forward to sometime down the line after Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl. The actress broke out last summer with her In The Heights role, and next she’ll be suiting up as Barbara Gordon. The movie has been filming in the U.K. for the past four months and has finally wrapped thanks to a mouthy update from its star.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reportedly Bringing Back Major Star From First Movie

It appears that another Black Panther star will be returning for the film's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W'Kabi, friend to T'challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe. In the first film he joined forces with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T'Challa and company. There were no previous announcements that the actor would return, but now it seems like he'll definitely appear in the sequel.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Drops an Uncensored F-Bomb

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Trust" episode of The Walking Dead. The famously foul-mouthed Negan isn't in tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, but his favorite word is: "F---." It's Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who says the "f-dash-dash-dash" word in Season 11 episode "Trust," swearing during a standoff with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Commonwealth troopers at the Hilltop. It's not the first time Daryl dropped the f-word — nor the first time it's heard this season — but the uncensored use of the little-heard word caught some viewers off-guard.
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight MCU's Version of Batman?

A new character is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as the premiere of his very own origin series looms near, fans and viewers are curious whether Moon Knight would be a hero entirely new to everyone or would he be like DC’s Batman because people started to notice similarities between the two?
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
AOL Corp

Ezra Miller's 'Flash' future may be in doubt: A timeline of the actor's past legal issues

Ezra Miller's recent arrest on disorderly conduct and harassment charges in Hawaii is the latest speed bump in the Flash's superhero career. According to a bombshell Rolling Stone report, the actor's future as the DC Extended Universe's Scarlet Speedster may be in doubt after Warner Bros. executives held an emergency meeting to discuss next steps after The Flash zips into theaters on June 23, 2023.
92.9 NIN

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
