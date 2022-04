John Carlson played his best game of the season on Wednesday night in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. His night included two goals, two assists, a key defensive play late in the game to help secure the win, and he also had two additional goals waved off (one goal because of an offside review, and a potential empty net goal because of a penalty). He was everywhere for the Capitals. He had a hand in every single one of their goals in the win.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO