Stonehill College is realigning to Division 1 and will join the Northeast Conference, the school and league jointly announced on Tuesday. Currently competing as a Division II program, Stonehill will officially join the NEC on July 1st and will begin the required four-year reclassification process at that time. The Skyhawks will become a full-fledged member of the conference with the 2026-27 academic year.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO