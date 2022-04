Thank you. It was amazing to see 125 delegates seeking to fill 38 state delegate seats for our area. Our elections rely on patriots like you, who make up the grassroots movement. There has never been a more important time to get involved. I hope to continue to see new faces and hear new ideas on how we can make positive changes in our government, schools, and communities.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 25 DAYS AGO