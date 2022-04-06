ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gusty wind the theme for Tuesday, even more expected Wednesday

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strongest gusts across the Front Range occurred early Tuesday...

kdvr.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Monday forecast: Partly cloudy with gusty winds

Look for partly cloudy skies and gusty winds across much of Southern California Monday. A wind advisory is in place for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 3 p.m. We are expecting afternoon temperatures to continue to climb through Wednesday, when a high of 87 is forecast for downtown. Strong Santa Ana winds […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Pueblo Chieftain

Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected in Pueblo County Wednesday afternoon: What to know

Pueblo County is under a high wind warning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with north winds up to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.  "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the NWS said in a statement. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles." ...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
WFMJ.com

Showers Wednesday; a gusty late-day storm?

A potent area of low pressure will slowly move eastward on Wednesday, resulting in a few rounds of rain showers for the Valley. With plenty of wind energy aloft, a gusty thunderstorm will become a possibility as afternoon bleeds into the early evening. The overall severe weather risk will be higher to our west and south, but stay weather aware just in case!
ENVIRONMENT

