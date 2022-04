I was off the first couple days of this week, so what did I miss?. Most schools opened their spring regular seasons this week but there were plenty of major stories elsewhere. There were some pretty good games locally. Norwell and Cohasset girls lacrosse met for a rarely seen early-season matchup. Cohasset escaped with a close win, but these teams always find a way to meet in June. This is one of the best rivalries in the state in any sport.

QUINCY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO