Former Bellefonte right fielder Lily Gardner is proud of her program’s resiliency. With a 48-16 record over the course of nearly four calendar years, Bellefonte softball is one of the elite programs in the area. As the team played its first home game on Monday, the 2021 graduate looked at the uneven hill in the outfield — a space that she had to tread with caution — with disdain.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO