Unified, motivated, ready to compete

Gymnasts from Mid-Coast Gymnastic Studio in Selbyville recently competed at Delaware’s USA Gymnastics State Championship in Newark and came home champions. As members of the only competitive gym in southern Delaware, Mid-Coast gymnasts work hard to stay in competition with larger gyms up north. Last year, many gymnasts were forced to scratch competing at states due to COVID. This year, they were determined to participate and win. Two of them, Adelyn Rogers (10) and Zoe Tuttle (17), came home state champions, winning the all-around in their level and age group. The Xcel Platinum Team also earned the first-place team award.

SELBYVILLE, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO