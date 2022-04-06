ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Unified, motivated, ready to compete

Duxbury Clipper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the unified track team are eager to keep the momentum from last spring rolling and piece together...

www.duxburyclipper.com

Comments / 0

WLUC

Monday Motivation with TM Fitness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Morning Anchors Elizabeth Peterson & Alyssa Jawor speak with owner of TM Fitness on how to get motivated. Travis Alexander, owner and personal trainer teaches us some basic ways to stay motivated and stick to a routine. Trainer Travis also pushes the idea that “moving more, makes you want to do more” as well as making yourself accountable is key.
MARQUETTE, MI
WVNS

Run the Summit ready for racers to arrive

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia partnered with The Summit Bechtel Reserve to kick off the season. Run the Summit offers multiple races, so it’s a great way for the family to enjoy some active fun together. Everything from a kids dash, to a 5K, a 10K, and even a half marathon […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unified
Lootpress

Concord ESports announces first ever summer camps

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Since beginning competition in the fall of 2019, Concord Esports has grown into a formidable presence in the national collegiate arena with Concord University holding the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students. Now, the program will be sharing this experience and expertise with youth during two camps this summer.
ATHENS, WV
KFYR-TV

Meet one of the Great American Bike Race stars for 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to the Great American Bike Race has begun. In 24 days, Sanford Health’s annual stationary bike relay kicks off in a quest to help local kids and young adults living with cerebral palsy and other conditions that affect development. 14-year-old Reece is one...
BISMARCK, ND
Cape Gazette

Local gymnasts excel at state meet

Gymnasts from Mid-Coast Gymnastic Studio in Selbyville recently competed at Delaware’s USA Gymnastics State Championship in Newark and came home champions. As members of the only competitive gym in southern Delaware, Mid-Coast gymnasts work hard to stay in competition with larger gyms up north. Last year, many gymnasts were forced to scratch competing at states due to COVID. This year, they were determined to participate and win. Two of them, Adelyn Rogers (10) and Zoe Tuttle (17), came home state champions, winning the all-around in their level and age group. The Xcel Platinum Team also earned the first-place team award.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Lions Youth Sports hosting camp

The Tyler Lions Youth Sports organization is hosting free youth conditioning and cheer camps on Sunday, April 10 at the Tyler High School football practice field, 3543 Lion Lane. The camp is from 2-6 p.m. It is a camp for any boy and girl in the 5 to 12 age...
TYLER, TX

