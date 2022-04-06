ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Lost History of the Titanic

siouxcenter.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do an orphan train rider, a kidnapper, a missionary, a wealthy businessman, a wedding guest, a betrayed wife, a farmer and an immigrant recruiter have in common? All had ties to Iowa, and all were...

www.siouxcenter.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Lost History#Ocean Liner#Vehicles
Harvard Crimson

‘You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty’ Review: Slow Start, but Stunning Read

Coming off the success of the critically acclaimed “Freshwater” and “The Death of Vivek Oji,” Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi tackles the romance genre with their new novel, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.” Ripe with paradisiacal imagery, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” is an elegant take on the modern love story, despite its slow start.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BookTrib's Bites: Engaging Memoirs, History, Love, Tributes and Adventure

"Laughing All the Way to the Bank" by Gigi SpacolaGigi Spacola had two rules to live by in college: work hard and get good grades, and don't make the mistake of dating Jeremy Cotton! Gigi succeeded initially, but the two bump into each other during a graduation celebration -- and life will never be the same.When Gigi begins a job as a saleswoman, she experiences a series of mishaps that leave her laughing all the way to the bank. She spends her nights as a modern-day Cinderella, with Jeremy introducing her to life among Boston's elite. When Jeremy is ready to live happily ever after, he must keep a promise to his father which jeopardizes his relationship with Gigi. Purchase at.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Art Imagines Toxic New Titan's Debut

Attack on Titan has introduced some terrifying behemoths of the course of its four seasons, with the Nine Titans not just being creepy in their own right, but having some wild abilities to boot. With the series ready to come to a close, fan artists are taking the opportunity to imagine some major new takes on the creatures that are front and center in the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, with a "Toxic Titan" hitting the scene.
COMICS
WITF

The Neiger Family: They Survived Together

The true story of one family’s vow to escape certain death in Nazi occupied Kraków. The Neiger family were living a peaceful life in Kraków’s Jewish community before World War II changed their lives forever. Watch They Survived Together on WITF TV Monday, April 11 at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Times Leader

Emanuel, Teitsworth use art to express love for nature

Wyoming Valley Art League to host ‘Falling Light’ exhibit. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When Renee Emanuel and her husband Bill Teitsworth saw four flocks of geese flying north one day, the couple “speculated, hearing their loud honking voices, about what (the birds) were talking about.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in April

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re planning a getaway or staycation, nothing helps unwind like a new read. So try one of April’s fantastic new book releases to help shake off the winter blues and ease into the spring.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy