This weekend is one of the greatest weekends in sports, in my opinion. You have the Superbowl, the opening day of march madness, and then you have The Masters golf tournament. There really is nothing quite like Masters Sunday, in all of sports. Getting excited over the slowest moving sport has a uniqueness to it, that I love. I know, golf can be boring to watch but if you're like me and enjoy the game, every, single, shot, is exciting. There also happens to be a Cedar Rapids man in the tournament this year. His name is Zach Johnson and he can win you a whole lotta money. He actually won the Tournament back in 2007. Maybe this is his repeat year?

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO