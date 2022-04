A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO