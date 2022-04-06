MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another defamation suit. This time, it's from a former Dominion employee he once accused of being a 'traitor to the United States of America.'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is being sued by the former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another defamation lawsuit.

He was sued by a former Dominion employee, Eric Coomer, whom Lindell once called a "traitor."

Coomer is accusing Lindell and Lindell's Frank Speech platform of "destroying" his life.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another lawsuit — this time, from Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee whom Lindell once accused of being a national traitor.

Lawyers for Coomer, who worked as Dominion's director of product strategy and security, filed a court complaint against Lindell on Monday to kick off a defamation case against the pillow CEO and his online platform Frank Speech. Lindell was served with the lawsuit Tuesday at a mini-rally he hosted in Denver.

Coomer alleged in the complaint that his reputation had been "irreparably tarnished" by Lindell and Frank Speech. Coomer added that Lindell had posted "numerous false statements, defamatory interviews, and other dishonest content" maligning him on Frank Speech, along with "a sales pitch for products from MyPillow."

Coomer also said Lindell made claims about him at the pillow CEO's "cyber symposium" in August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Lindell spent 72 hours pushing debunked voter-fraud claims .

"Despite Defendants' baseless claims of election fraud being disproven by credible authorities across political parties, they persist in their campaign to profit from the 'Big Lie' by destroying the lives of private individuals like Dr. Coomer," the court filing said. "They have not acknowledged the harm they have caused, nor have they retracted any of their false statements."

The filing added that Coomer received "frequent credible death threats," which Coomer's legal team attributed to "unwarranted distrust" inspired by what the suit called Lindell's "lies."

Coomer has, separately, brought a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign and its allies .

When asked about the lawsuit and the possibility of being sued by more individuals linked to Dominion, Lindell demurred and said people like Coomer were trying to "cancel" his voice.

"MyPillow and Frank Speech didn't do nothing. I don't even know if I've ever mentioned Eric Coomer," Lindell told Insider. "They're trying to cancel Frank Speech, your favorite show!"

Insider found that Lindell did mention Coomer on the Frank Speech platform last year. In September, Lindell appeared on Frank Speech and urged Coomer to surrender to the authorities .

"Eric Coomer, if I were you right now, instead of going over and making deals at Newsmax, if I were you, I'm turning myself in and turning in the whole operation," he said, "so maybe, just maybe, you get immunity and you only get to do, I dunno, 10 to 20 years."

It's unclear what Lindell was referring to, as Coomer wasn't — and still isn't — known to be facing any criminal indictments.

"You're disgusting and you are treasonous. You are a traitor to the United States of America. You know what: I can say that, just like I can about Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger ," Lindell said. "These are things I have evidence of. The evidence is there. It's sitting there."

Lindell is facing several other lawsuits. He is being sued by the voting-tech companies Dominion and Smartmatic for pushing baseless election claims. Dominion said in a January court filing that there was no "realistic possibility" of it settling its $1.3 billion lawsuit with Lindell , given the "devastating harm" it said he and other allies of former President Donald Trump caused the company.