ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another defamation suit. This time, it's from a former Dominion employee he once accused of being a 'traitor to the United States of America.'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKJw1_0f0i3t4c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF32S_0f0i3t4c00
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is being sued by the former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another defamation lawsuit.
  • He was sued by a former Dominion employee, Eric Coomer, whom Lindell once called a "traitor."
  • Coomer is accusing Lindell and Lindell's Frank Speech platform of "destroying" his life.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been served with another lawsuit — this time, from Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee whom Lindell once accused of being a national traitor.

Lawyers for Coomer, who worked as Dominion's director of product strategy and security, filed a court complaint against Lindell on Monday to kick off a defamation case against the pillow CEO and his online platform Frank Speech. Lindell was served with the lawsuit Tuesday at a mini-rally he hosted in Denver.

Coomer alleged in the complaint that his reputation had been "irreparably tarnished" by Lindell and Frank Speech. Coomer added that Lindell had posted "numerous false statements, defamatory interviews, and other dishonest content" maligning him on Frank Speech, along with "a sales pitch for products from MyPillow."

Coomer also said Lindell made claims about him at the pillow CEO's "cyber symposium" in August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Lindell spent 72 hours pushing debunked voter-fraud claims .

"Despite Defendants' baseless claims of election fraud being disproven by credible authorities across political parties, they persist in their campaign to profit from the 'Big Lie' by destroying the lives of private individuals like Dr. Coomer," the court filing said. "They have not acknowledged the harm they have caused, nor have they retracted any of their false statements."

The filing added that Coomer received "frequent credible death threats," which Coomer's legal team attributed to "unwarranted distrust" inspired by what the suit called Lindell's "lies."

Coomer has, separately, brought a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign and its allies .

When asked about the lawsuit and the possibility of being sued by more individuals linked to Dominion, Lindell demurred and said people like Coomer were trying to "cancel" his voice.

"MyPillow and Frank Speech didn't do nothing. I don't even know if I've ever mentioned Eric Coomer," Lindell told Insider. "They're trying to cancel Frank Speech, your favorite show!"

Insider found that Lindell did mention Coomer on the Frank Speech platform last year. In September, Lindell appeared on Frank Speech and urged Coomer to surrender to the authorities .

"Eric Coomer, if I were you right now, instead of going over and making deals at Newsmax, if I were you, I'm turning myself in and turning in the whole operation," he said, "so maybe, just maybe, you get immunity and you only get to do, I dunno, 10 to 20 years."

It's unclear what Lindell was referring to, as Coomer wasn't — and still isn't — known to be facing any criminal indictments.

"You're disgusting and you are treasonous. You are a traitor to the United States of America. You know what: I can say that, just like I can about Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger ," Lindell said. "These are things I have evidence of. The evidence is there. It's sitting there."

Lindell is facing several other lawsuits. He is being sued by the voting-tech companies Dominion and Smartmatic for pushing baseless election claims. Dominion said in a January court filing that there was no "realistic possibility" of it settling its $1.3 billion lawsuit with Lindell , given the "devastating harm" it said he and other allies of former President Donald Trump caused the company.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 385

George George
1d ago

Mike Lindell show the evidence and we want to see you on the witness stand on all your defamation charges !!! Let's see what will come out of your mouth .

Reply(11)
152
Mark
1d ago

BREAKING NEWS----Jeopardy producers have just announced that 2024 Presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his running mate MyPillow creator Mike Lindell with be future guest hosts....In their honor only the wrong answers will be accepted....🤔🍑🎩s😜

Reply(32)
113
Lee Pocock
1d ago

Well mikey, next step after losing all the court cases against you, bankruptcy, now aren't you so happy to be a trumpy enabler!!!

Reply(8)
44
Related
Law & Crime

‘Admitted’: Rudy Giuliani’s Attorney Files Curious Response to One Portion of Lawsuit That Alleges Giuliani Made ‘Defamatory Statements’ About Georgia Election Workers

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday filed response papers to a defamation lawsuit launched against him by two 2020 Georgia election workers. One of the responses contains a stark and curious admission to what the defense calls “merely one element” of a defamation claim, but Giuliani’s lawyer otherwise vows to fight the overall allegations of liability and denies that Giuliani “lied” about the plaintiffs who are suing him.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Election Fraud#Dominion Voting Systems#Ap
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

453K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy