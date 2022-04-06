ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinenno’s 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

The Associated Press
2 days ago
 2 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

The two teams meet for the second leg next Tuesday at Azteca Stadium. The winner faces the victor of the two-legged semifinal between NYCFC and the Seattle Sounders, which opens Wednesday in Seattle.

Dinenno scored in a scramble in front of the net in 37th minute, then added a header in first-half stoppage time for the home crowd at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Christian Tabo scored for Cruz Azul off a cross from Ivan Morales in the 83rd minute to narrow the gap.

Pumas rallied from a 3-0 deficit against the New England Revolution for a 3-3 draw on aggregate and advanced to the semifinals on a penalty shootout. Cruz Azul defeated CF Montreal in the quarterfinals to advance.

Cruz Azul won the Champions League title in 2014, and finished as runner up 2009 and 2010. The winner of the Champions League qualifies for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

