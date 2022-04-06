ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Angel Reese is latest Maryland star to enter transfer portal

By King W. Motley III
dcsportsking.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s going on within the Maryland women’s basketball program? In a day’s time three players have now entered the transfer portal. First star point guard Ashley Owusu. Then reserve Taisiya Kozlova. Now, add star forward Angel Reese. Reese has entered the transfer portal Tuesday evening. The...

dcsportsking.com

Comments / 0

