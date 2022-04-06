ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Traveling Broadway musical to be in Southeast Texas this month

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale now for the April 18 performance of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical.”. The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will be shown at the Lutcher Theater,...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
TODAY.com

The show must go on: Broadway actor goes on for female role to save musical

One hit Broadway show recently went to extreme measures to ensure the show could go on. T. Oliver Reid — a theater actor and dancer with a long list of Broadway credits — saved the show at the evening performance of "Hadestown" on Wednesday, March 9, when he stepped into a role typically played by a female performer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roald Dahl
Beaumont Enterprise

Southeast Texas Plant Selection: Create Stunning Visual Impact

Purple lantana, Etsy.com (Etsy.com) Plant choice is one of many important steps in creating a new garden design or outdoor living area. Choosing the right plants for your garden space depends on a several factors, such as knowing the exact amount of space to fill with plants, understanding your garden's characteristics, determining the soil type and deciding on the look you want to create. Naturally, there are numerous exciting elements to consider while determining your planting plan. Do you want to add colorful, blooming plants to brighten a patio or porch? Are vibrant and colorful plants needed to provide pops of color in a shady area? Would you like to hide or diminish the impact of an existing structure? Then consider the following steps an aide, to guide you, before making plant selections.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Southeast Texas#Performing#Musical Theater#Veruca Salt Grandpa Joe#Hairspray#Lutcher Com
Port Arthur News

The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here

Danny Terrier is on the cover of the current Greater Port Arthur The Magazine. The local man is following his entertainment dreams all the way through a national showcase as a dancer in the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour. He didn’t even start dance class until he was 10, and now...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Times Leader

Emanuel, Teitsworth use art to express love for nature

Wyoming Valley Art League to host ‘Falling Light’ exhibit. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When Renee Emanuel and her husband Bill Teitsworth saw four flocks of geese flying north one day, the couple “speculated, hearing their loud honking voices, about what (the birds) were talking about.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
DoYouRemember?

Alice Pearce Was Mrs. Kravitz On ‘Bewitched,’ But There Was Much More To Her Short, Tragic Life

There’s a way that specific brands become the name given to generic items, like “Scotch Tape” for adhesive tape or “Xeroxes” for photocopies. And it’s the same thing when you’re dealing with nosey neighbors who frequently — particularly for people with significant exposure to the Elizabeth Montgomery sitcom Bewitched — are met with the response, “Mrs. Kravitz is at it again!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy