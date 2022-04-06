Traveling Broadway musical to be in Southeast Texas this month

Purple lantana, Etsy.com (Etsy.com) Plant choice is one of many important steps in creating a new garden design or outdoor living area. Choosing the right plants for your garden space depends on a several factors, such as knowing the exact amount of space to fill with plants, understanding your garden's characteristics, determining the soil type and deciding on the look you want to create. Naturally, there are numerous exciting elements to consider while determining your planting plan. Do you want to add colorful, blooming plants to brighten a patio or porch? Are vibrant and colorful plants needed to provide pops of color in a shady area? Would you like to hide or diminish the impact of an existing structure? Then consider the following steps an aide, to guide you, before making plant selections.

