Fayetteville, AR

Dylan Leach hits for the cycle, #2 Razorbacks rout UCA

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach had a Tuesday night to remember. He hit for the cycle as the #2 Razorbacks beat UCA 21-9. Leach was 5 for 5 with 5 RBI. He hit a 2-run triple...

