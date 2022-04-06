Dylan Leach hits for the cycle, #2 Razorbacks rout UCA

Sytia Messer, a former athlete for Arkansas Women’s Basketball and longtime assistant coach under Kim Mulkey during her time at Baylor and LSU, has been named the head basketball coach at UCF. Messer spent one season at LSU, where she served as associate head coach under Mulkey. In that one season, the Tigers finished 26-6 with an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, a complete turnaround from the 9-13 record that LSU finished with in the 2020-21 season. Most of Messer’s coaching success happened while she was at Baylor, coaching under Mulkey for the final eight seasons that...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO