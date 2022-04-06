RC Christian boys tennis looks to build off strong start

RAPID CITY, S.D. – April 4, 2022 – Fierce weather conditions challenged the Chadron State College golf team on Monday at the Hardrocker Spring Open at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City. The Eagles shot a 341 on the first 18 holes, and came back in the afternoon to card 355 in another 18, to finish third with 696 strokes total. Eleven teams competed.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD baseball team swept Sioux Falls 7-3 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2. The Bulldogs will have their home opener on Sunday as they will host Winona State for a double header, followed by a single game on Monday. The series will take place at Wade Stadium.
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School boys’ basketball team ended the season with a 6-15 record, which was an improvement from their 3-17 last season. The Scoopers fell in the first round of the SoDak 16 tournament to the number one seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders. At...
The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team staked its claim as the area’s best squad this season. The Old Abes had a breakout year, winning the Big Rivers championship for the first time since 2016 and reaching the Division 1 sectional finals 19 years after their last appearance. Naturally,...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There are few athletes in the Siouxland area who can get to the rim like West Lyon’s Brooklyn Meyer. The senior forward’s ability to find positioning, create separation on the block, and finish through contact have made her one of the most dominant threats down low in Class 3A this […]
Local athletes – both girl and boys basketball players were selected to South Dakota All-Star basketball doubleheader. For the girls, both Aberdeen Roncalli standouts Morgan Fiedler and Madelyn Bragg were named to the white and blue teams, respectively. Potter County's Grant Luikens was named to the white team. Potter...
The home opener for the Northern State University baseball team was supposed to be Tuesday. While the first game of a doubleheader against Wayne State got started, Mother Nature ultimately played spoiler and the twin bill was canceled. Now, the Wolves have to wait until this weekend. Tuesday's marked the...
St. Cloud native Jon Bell has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Army-West Point in Atlantic Hockey. Bell has been playing for Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Bell, 19, is currently competing in his second season of junior hockey, both of which have been...
SERGEANT BLUFF — The Le Mars High School boys track and field team clinched the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warrior Relays on Tuesday, scoring 180 points at SB-L High School. Le Mars senior Brandon VanderSluis put up 20 quick points by winning the shot put and the discus. In fact, VanderSluis...
