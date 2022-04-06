ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

RC Christian boys tennis looks to build off strong start

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian boys...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

CSC golf concludes regular season in Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. – April 4, 2022 – Fierce weather conditions challenged the Chadron State College golf team on Monday at the Hardrocker Spring Open at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City. The Eagles shot a 341 on the first 18 holes, and came back in the afternoon to card 355 in another 18, to finish third with 696 strokes total. Eleven teams competed.
RAPID CITY, SD
FOX 21 Online

UMD Baseball Gets Road Sweep Over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD baseball team swept Sioux Falls 7-3 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2. The Bulldogs will have their home opener on Sunday as they will host Winona State for a double header, followed by a single game on Monday. The series will take place at Wade Stadium.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper boys’ basketball team meets most preseason goals

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School boys’ basketball team ended the season with a 6-15 record, which was an improvement from their 3-17 last season. The Scoopers fell in the first round of the SoDak 16 tournament to the number one seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders. At...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
American News

Local athletes selected to state all-star teams

Local athletes – both girl and boys basketball players were selected to South Dakota All-Star basketball doubleheader. For the girls, both Aberdeen Roncalli standouts Morgan Fiedler and Madelyn Bragg were named to the white and blue teams, respectively. Potter County's Grant Luikens was named to the white team. Potter...
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Comet#S D#Kota#Rc Christian

Comments / 0

Community Policy