ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suns deal final blow to Lakers’ postseason hopes

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OInIa_0f0i1xfw00

Devin Booker scored 32 points and made six 3-pointers in three quarters on Tuesday night to help Phoenix post a 121-110 victory over visiting Los Angeles, a triumph that eliminated the Lakers from the play-in berth race as well as providing the Suns with a franchise-record 63rd victory.

LeBron James sat out with an ankle injury for the fifth time in seven games as Los Angeles (31-48) lost its seventh straight game. The setback stomped out the Lakers’ final hope after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets earlier in the night.

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Chris Paul recorded 12 assists as the NBA-best Suns (63-16) snapped a two-game slide. Phoenix surpassed the 62 wins put together by the 1992-93 and 2004-05 teams.

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and Anthony Davis registered 21 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, which dropped to 11-28 on the road. Phoenix is an NBA-best 32-8 at home.

Cameron Johnson had 12 points and Mikal Bridges added 10 for Phoenix, which shot 49 percent from the field and was 14 of 39 from 3-point range. Cameron Payne contributed 11 assists for the Suns, who went 4-0 against the Lakers this season.

Austin Reaves tallied 18 points and Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard added 10 points apiece for Los Angeles, which shot 45.3 percent and was 9 of 29 from behind the arc.

The Suns led 63-58 at halftime before dominating the first 9:23 of the third quarter.

Crowder and Booker drained 3-pointers during a 12-0 burst to give Phoenix an 84-65 lead. The advantage reached 20 when Booker connected on another trey to make it 87-67 with 5:30 left in the period.

Booker hit his third 3-pointer in a span of 89 seconds to increase the lead to 90-68 with 4:46 remaining.

Ayton finished off the quarter-opening 33-12 burst with a turnaround jumper to boost the margin to 96-70 with 2:37 to go.

Booker completed a 16-point third quarter with a layup with 9.1 seconds left as Phoenix took a 98-80 lead into the final quarter.

The Suns led by 25 midway through the final stanza before Los Angeles scored 12 in a row to cut into the margin.

Booker scored 16 first-half points as the Suns held the five-point lead at the break. Westbrook had 18 in the half for the Lakers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cameron Payne
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (rest) starting for Suns on Tuesday; Landry Shamet back to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Landry Shamet will revert to a bench role.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
FOX Sports

Porzingis scores 25, Wizards cruise to win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy