Kalispell, MT

Kalispell school board approves $1.5 million mill levy

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Kalispell Public Schools Board voted to approve a $1.5 million high school mill levy to be placed on the May 3 ballot. The Kalispell Public Schools Board has voted to approve a $1.5 million high school mill levy to be placed on the May 3 ballot. The...

nbcmontana.com

Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell schools examine future of learning

Kalispell Public Schools has taken its first strides in a yearslong path to transforming “how school is done,” after recently wrapping up four public listening sessions at the elementary and middle school level. One of the listening sessions at Kalispell Middle School on March 16 drew a small...
KALISPELL, MT
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. recounts affirmation envelopes from 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. — Earlier this week, Missoula County elections officials completed a recount of affirmation envelopes from the 2020 general election. The effort was initiated and supervised by the Missoula County Republican Central Committee, who sought to put to rest persistent voter fraud claims. A private group claimed there...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Sentinel High principal placed on administrative leave

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools confirmed the principal of Sentinel High School is on administrative leave. Administrators told NBC Montana they learned about criminal charges filed against Ryan Rettig. Missoula City Court records claim Rettig and his wife argued in January after 6 p.m. at Sentinel High...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Does Montana Depend More on the Government Than Any Other States?

Some states received more money than others to help alleviate costs incurred during the COVID-19 Pandemic that's still going on. It begs the question, was Montana one of the states to get extra assistance? While I don't know the answer to that question, a website called WalletHub.com used some data to determine the most and least federally dependent states in the United States. Where does Montana rank on that scale? I can answer that for you.
MONTANA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

School board to authorize bond levy rates

HUNTINGTON — Before the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Cabell County Board of Education will meet to approve and authorize levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will begin at 4:20 p.m. and the regular board meeting will immediately follow at approximately 4:30 p.m. in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Daily Record

Northwestern school board gets lesson on school tax levies, finances

KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Voice News

Richmond school board approves bond paving project at high school

After being sworn in as a new trustee on the Richmond Community Schools Board of Education March 14, James Surowiec was able to add his voice to the unanimous vote in favor of approving contracts for a high school area paving project. Surowiec was appointed to fill the vacancy on...
RICHMOND, MI
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts. DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:. Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025. Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through...
EDUCATION
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools approve 3-year teachers’ contract extension -- ‘doable’ without levies

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time since 2016, teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District have a three-year-contract in place, attained by mutual agreement to extend the current agreement. That two-year deal, reached in December 2020 and averting a strike through one last marathon negotiating session,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Board approves 2023 Fiscal Year Budget; no increase in levy rate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved a $154.8 million balanced budget for the fiscal year 2023. The budget will lower the countywide levy rate to $5.85 per $1,000 of taxable value, keeps the rural levy rate of $2.71 the same, and includes a reduction of one dollar for rural residents from the Local Option Sales Tax allocation.
LINN COUNTY, IA
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. seeks land stewardship nominations

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is seeking nominations for the annual Land Stewardship Award that recognizes landowners and residents who take on projects that make a difference for land, water and wildlife. Community members and organizations are encouraged to submit nominations. Forms are due May 31 and are available...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Spartan Race in Kalispell expected to boost local businesses

MISSOULA, Mont. — The ninth annual Montana Spartan Race will take place on the shores of the Flathead Lake, bringing in racers to Kalispell and over $1 million of economic impact to the local economy. Over half of the race participants come from more than 400 miles away and...
KALISPELL, MT

