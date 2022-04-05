ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers pick safety in Todd McShay 2-round mock

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers are in a good spot in this year’s draft where they can afford to have some flexibility in what positions they target with their nine picks. In a two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay, San Francisco bolsters their safety group with Maryland’s Nick Cross at No. 61 overall.

Cross is a fascinating prospect who could quickly become a do-everything chess piece for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He’s 6-foot, 212 pounds and looks even bigger on tape. He also pairs that size with very good athleticism. He clocked a 4.34 40 at the combine. and uses that speed to spend a ton of time around the football.

The 49ers have a ton of players in their safety room, but they all come with question marks. Tarvarius Moore is coming off an Achilles tear and it remains to be seen whether he can transition to strong safety. Talanoa Hufanga’s defensive role might be limited by his overall athleticism and George Odum has never seen regular safety snaps in four years as a pro.

Cross brings the size and athleticism to play multiple roles in the 49ers’ defense, including strong safety early before shifting to free safety in the post-Jimmie Ward era. Ward is entering the final year of his deal, although an extension for the 30-year-old is still a possibility.

The 49ers badly need to get a couple of their 2022 picks right, and Cross is a prospect who could help them at multiple spots this season and beyond.

