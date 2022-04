MORENCI —Superintendent of Morenci Area Schools Mike McAran is retiring June 30 after a 56-year career in education. The board will conduct a public meeting to discuss the attributes needed for the next superintendent at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the middle school library. The meeting may be moved to the middle school cafeteria based on the size of the crowd.

MORENCI, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO