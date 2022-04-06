ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's Insulin Safety Net Program provided over $6M worth of insulin to residents in 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn.—More than 1,100 residents used the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program to access over $6 million worth of insulin in 2021, according to a recent report from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. Together, MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy are reminding all Minnesotans that this...

