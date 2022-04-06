What’s going on around town today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laurie Bosworth
 1 day ago
Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m., noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. Free | Stories and a craft. For more information, call 217-243-5435 or email clangdon@jaxpl.org.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Commodity Food Distribution: 1:15 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. Free | For income-eligible residents of Morgan County. Bring proof of residence and a box for food.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

County Line Dance Club Class: 6:30 p.m., The Hangout Bar & Grill, 901 W. Superior Ave. $5.

Thursday

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Winchester Preschool Screening: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Winchester Pre-K Building, 283 S. Elm St. Free | To make an appointment, call 217-742-9551, ext. 339 or ext. 342.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jacksonville Police Department, 200 W. Douglas Ave. | To donate, contact Courtney Glass at 217-479-4630, ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or go to bloodcenter.org and use code 60161 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

What Happened to that House? The Restoration of the Arnold House in the Lincoln Neighborhood: Noon, Illinois State Museum Zoom event. | Featured speaker is Susan Haake, National Park Service curator. Registration required at bit.ly/TFVApril22 .

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight: 5:30 p.m., Carlinville Public Library, 510 N. Broad St. Free | 90-minute program by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, naturalist and expert from St. Louis. For more information, call 217-854-3505 or email mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

Poetry Open Mic: 7 p.m., Soap Co. Coffee House, 207 S. Sandy St. Free | Read or listen to poetry. Masks preferred. For more information, call 217-742-5777 or email robertseufert@frontier.com. First Thursday of each month.

A Doll's House Part 2: 7:30 p.m., University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield. Ticket price varies. | For tickets and more information, go to uispac.com .

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

