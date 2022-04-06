ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln program to look at case of runaway slave

By Angela Bauer
 1 day ago
One of Abraham Lincoln's most famous law cases involved runaway slave Jane Bryant. John Lupton and Samuel Wheeler will discuss the case in detail and why it continues to interest historians during a Looking for Lincoln Conversations program at 7 p.m. today. (Getty Images)

One of Abraham Lincoln's most famous law cases involved runaway slave Jane Bryant.

Lincoln, who held antislavery views, represented slave owner Robert Matson. The tension of beliefs has elevated curiosity in the case, and that curiosity remains.

John Lupton and Samuel Wheeler will discuss the case in detail, including why it continues to interest historians, during a Looking for Lincoln Conversations program at 7 p.m. today on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Lupton is executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission, while Wheeler is the commission's director of history programs.

Viewers can submit questions during the event by leaving them in the program's comments section.

The program will be recorded for later viewing. Reservations are not required and it is free to participate.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” said Sarah Watson, executive director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.”

