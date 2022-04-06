Prep Softball Roundup: Wyoming East dispatches of Westside in three innings

Photo by Heather Belcher

Wyoming East 19, Westside 0

Clear Fork – Battling the rain, Wyoming County foes Wyoming East and Westside managed to get a game in.

Though it largely favored one side.

East pounded out 17 hits Tuesday, defeating the Renegades 19-0 in three innings in Clear Fork. The story for East was its ability to field the ball cleanly, a welcome change after committing 19 errors in its previous four games. Tuesday the Lady Warriors went without committing a single error.

Olivia Hylton led the way for East, allowing one hit to go along with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Hylton along with Andrea Laxton each drove in four runs while Savannah Brehm, Paige Laxton and Maddie Clark joined them with multi-hit performances.

East improves to 8-7 and will travel to Nicholas County on Thursday.

Pitching and Catching – WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; W: Reed and Toler. WP: Hylton, LP: Toler.

Hitting – WE: Olivia Hylton 4-4 (2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI), Paige Laxton 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Savannah Brehm 2-3 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Andrea Laxton 2-3 (2B, 4 RBI), Alivia Monroe 1-2 (RBI), Makayla King 1-2 (RBI), Kati Clay 1-2 (2 RBI), Maddie Clark 2-3 (2 2B), Chloe Prichard 1-1 (RBI), Arianna McKinney 1-1 (RBI). W: Toler 1-1.