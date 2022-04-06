ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Prep Softball Roundup: Wyoming East dispatches of Westside in three innings

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKtXA_0f0hsyCo00
Photo by Heather Belcher

Wyoming East 19, Westside 0

Clear Fork – Battling the rain, Wyoming County foes Wyoming East and Westside managed to get a game in.

Though it largely favored one side.

East pounded out 17 hits Tuesday, defeating the Renegades 19-0 in three innings in Clear Fork. The story for East was its ability to field the ball cleanly, a welcome change after committing 19 errors in its previous four games. Tuesday the Lady Warriors went without committing a single error.

Olivia Hylton led the way for East, allowing one hit to go along with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Hylton along with Andrea Laxton each drove in four runs while Savannah Brehm, Paige Laxton and Maddie Clark joined them with multi-hit performances.

East improves to 8-7 and will travel to Nicholas County on Thursday.

Pitching and Catching – WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; W: Reed and Toler. WP: Hylton, LP: Toler.

Hitting – WE: Olivia Hylton 4-4 (2 2B, 3B, 4 RBI), Paige Laxton 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Savannah Brehm 2-3 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Andrea Laxton 2-3 (2B, 4 RBI), Alivia Monroe 1-2 (RBI), Makayla King 1-2 (RBI), Kati Clay 1-2 (2 RBI), Maddie Clark 2-3 (2 2B), Chloe Prichard 1-1 (RBI), Arianna McKinney 1-1 (RBI). W: Toler 1-1.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Kassidy Trimble signs with Wayneburg University to play softball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Kassidy Trimble made her decision to play softball for the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets for her college career. Kassidy held her signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, and she was joined by her friends, teammates, and family members for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

College Softball: Concord uses small ball to sweep Glenville

Athens – Glenville State softball coach Sara Scoone was happy with what her pitchers did in Wednesday’s doubleheader matchup with Concord. Her dissatisfaction came with the defense behind them. Concord capitalized on six Glenville State errors across two games, sweeping the twin bill 2-0 and 7-3 in Athens.
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Elkins stifles Indy in Nitro’s shutout victory

Coal City – Ken Adkins’ young Independence team has taken its lumps against the state’s top competition in hopes it will prepare them for the postseason. Down two starters due to illness, the Patriots chalked up what they hope becomes a positive learning experience. Nitro all-stater Lena...
NITRO, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Softball Roundup: Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring pick up five-inning wins

Woodrow Wilson 8, Princeton 0 (5 innings) Woodrow Wilson pounded out 11 hits and rode Taylor Scott’s pitching gem to an 8-0 win over Princeton in five innings. Scott allowed just one hit and struckout 10 Tigers, while walking just one batter to collect the win. The sophomore standout helped her own cause at the plate with two hits and one RBI.
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyoming County, WV
City
Clear Fork, WV
Wyoming County, WV
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Independence holds on to beat Bluefield

Solid hitting and playing opportunistic baseball have been the keys to early season success for Independence. Wednesday night it was more of the same for the Patriots at Bowen Field against regional rival Bluefield. Aided by two crucial first-inning errors from the Beavers, Independence took a 4-0 lead and rode...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Calhoun County Journal

Finally Focused – Alexandria rediscovers its mojo

Alexandria rediscovers its mojo, wins three games on Championship Friday to capture fourth straight county softball crown CALHOUN COUNTY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT Friday’s games At Jacksonville State Alexandria 1, White Plains 0 Alexandria 14, Piedmont 4 Alexandria 12, Piedmont 2 By Al Muskewitz JACKSONVILLE – The Alexandria softball team found its focus when it needed it most. […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Raban looking forward to Scott Brown opportunity

Tracy Raban has had a decorated career as a coach and player. She helped Mercer Christian to a pair of state championships in her high school playing days and carried that success to the collegiate level where she became one of the most decorated athletes in Glenville State history, winning multiple Conference Player of the Year awards and helping the Pioneers to a deep NCAA tournament run.
GLENVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
lootpress.com

Prep Baseball: Ryker Brown named Lootpress Player of the Week

Bluefield – After leading Bluefield into the state semifinals in football, quarterback Ryker Brown decided to forego basketball and prepare for baseball season. So far, that decision has paid huge dividends. The versatile 6-foot-1 senior has exploded out of the gate with a .739 batting average to help lead...
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatches#Prep Softball Roundup#Wyoming East 19#Westside 0#The Lady Warriors#Wp
WDTV

Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon’s contest between Liberty and Robert C. Byrd saw four lead changes, the final one by the Eagles all that was needed to take the win. Landon Clevenger got things going for Liberty in the first inning, batting an RBI single to score...
NUTTER FORT, WV
Lootpress

Governor honors National Champion Glenville State Lady Pioneers

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the Governor took time to announce that, just before the start of his briefing, he hosted a ceremony to present certificates of recognition to members of the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team, who recently won the NCAA Division-II National Championship. Not...
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Scott Brown Classic: Hard work pays off for Drennen

Adam Drennen is a far cry from your prototypical high school big man. The Liberty inside threat is unorthodox, unique and unflappable, but all the while, highly effective. “Adam is that unusual guy that you don’t have to build up. You don’t have to tell him how good he is,” Liberty head coach Chad Williams said. “He just comes in, works hard, does his job and goes home. He loves playing and representing his school, but when his job is complete, he is ready to go on with life.”
LIBERTY, WV
Lootpress

2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin now available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The 2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). Each year, the Big Game Bulletin supplies the public with annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvests. Harvests by season and county area are also displayed in the publication.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school notebook: Derry volleyball coach reflects after 200th win

Shawn Spencer sees his coaching milestone as one part longevity, two parts personnel. He doesn’t make it about himself. The Derry boys volleyball coach recently captured his 200th win leading the Trojans. Spencer also coached the Elderton boys from 1992-95 and again from 1998-2003, but the milestone only counts...
Lootpress

Glenville’s Kim Stephens tabbed as Furfari Award winner

GLENVILLE — A national title has correlated into additional hardware for the Glenville State University women’s basketball team and coach Kim Stephens. On the strength of guiding GSU to the NCAA Division II National Championship, the Parkersburg South High School graduate has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Furfari Award, which recognizes the College Coach of the Year for the state of West Virginia. Stephens also won the award in 2019.
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy