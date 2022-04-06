Piano Man: KWC professor promotes classical music beyond classroom

Kevin Priebe hopes to instill in his Kentucky Wesleyan College students the tools and resources to become self-sufficient learners after graduation.

Priebe, a North Dakota native, moved to Owensboro in 2020 to teach at the college, following the retirement of longtime piano instructor, Diane Earle. He is an assistant professor of music at Kentucky Wesleyan, where he also coordinates the piano program within the school’s department of music.

Previously, he taught at Concordia College, Minnesota State University Moorhead, and Minnesota State Community and Technical College. His three degrees are in piano performance: a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls; a master’s degree from the University of Iowa; and a doctorate from the Cleveland Institute of Music, one of the few conservatories in the United States.

He also attended the Mannes Beethoven Institute in New York City for several summers, where as a student he studied Beethoven.

That immersion in the Austrian composer’s piano and chamber music was especially developmental in Priebe’s artistry, as Beethoven is how he became interested in piano in the first place.

“Unlike most concert pianists, I did not formally study piano at a young age,” he said. “In middle school and high school, I taught myself how to play Beethoven sonatas by slowly putting them together one note at a time.”

He has always been fascinated by the structural and emotional complexity of classical music, he said.

“There is nothing like living inside the creative world of some of the greatest minds in history,” he said. “As a classical pianist, you not only study the artistic masterpieces of Bach and Beethoven, but you also recreate them in real time as a performer.”

He considers it a privilege to study and share those works with audiences and students, which is actually something he tries to do often.

Priebe maintains an active performance schedule, and has performed in several venues throughout the country, including Carnegie Hall. He also offers many shows locally that are free and open to the public either at the college, or throughout the community.

His next recital is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 8 at First Presbyterian Church.

Sharing his musicality with the public at large is what makes Priebe’s position, and the role of many small, residential college professors, so important, said James Cousins, KWC provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Cousins said professors at KWC fill a unique role in the community.

“KWC is a college for Owensboro and for Daviess County, and all of our professors have this approach to teaching and also to service that is really special,” he said. “Kevin really embodies what makes us so special, and that’s the desire to be a large part of the community and part of our outreach.”

He said that in itself is part of Priebe’s pedagogy. Priebe’s emphasis is largely on his music, and teaching his students. He also has a focus on the community at large, and celebrating his love of performing arts and piano in particular.

You can see that if you have an opportunity to watch Priebe perform, Cousins said.

“We are very lucky to have Kevin because he is such a unique talent, and has a unique willingness and desire to get out and extend the benefits of his discipline to the wider world,” he said.

